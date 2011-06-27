Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$2,068
|$2,339
|Clean
|$1,346
|$1,826
|$2,072
|Average
|$982
|$1,343
|$1,538
|Rough
|$618
|$859
|$1,004
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,210
|$1,904
|$2,258
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,682
|$2,000
|Average
|$778
|$1,236
|$1,484
|Rough
|$489
|$791
|$969
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,200
|$1,862
|$2,199
|Clean
|$1,057
|$1,644
|$1,948
|Average
|$771
|$1,209
|$1,446
|Rough
|$485
|$774
|$943
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,288
|$1,934
|$2,262
|Clean
|$1,135
|$1,708
|$2,004
|Average
|$828
|$1,256
|$1,487
|Rough
|$521
|$804
|$971