Estimated values
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,376
|$32,786
|$35,214
|Clean
|$29,398
|$31,713
|$34,012
|Average
|$27,443
|$29,566
|$31,607
|Rough
|$25,487
|$27,419
|$29,202
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,854
|$46,815
|$48,849
|Clean
|$43,410
|$45,282
|$47,181
|Average
|$40,522
|$42,217
|$43,845
|Rough
|$37,634
|$39,151
|$40,509
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,972
|$33,899
|$35,861
|Clean
|$30,943
|$32,789
|$34,637
|Average
|$28,884
|$30,569
|$32,188
|Rough
|$26,826
|$28,349
|$29,739
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,421
|$49,991
|$52,624
|Clean
|$45,894
|$48,354
|$50,827
|Average
|$42,841
|$45,080
|$47,234
|Rough
|$39,788
|$41,807
|$43,640
Estimated values
2015 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,482
|$34,239
|$36,040
|Clean
|$31,437
|$33,118
|$34,809
|Average
|$29,345
|$30,876
|$32,348
|Rough
|$27,254
|$28,634
|$29,887