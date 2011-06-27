  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Neon
  4. Used 1998 Plymouth Neon
  5. Appraisal value

1998 Plymouth Neon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Competition 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,879$1,974$2,027
Clean$1,657$1,745$1,794
Average$1,214$1,287$1,327
Rough$770$829$860
Sell my 1998 Plymouth Neon with EdmundsShop for a used Plymouth Neon near you
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Highline 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,922$2,043$2,111
Clean$1,696$1,806$1,868
Average$1,242$1,332$1,382
Rough$788$858$896
Sell my 1998 Plymouth Neon with EdmundsShop for a used Plymouth Neon near you
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Style 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,100$2,184$2,232
Clean$1,852$1,931$1,975
Average$1,356$1,424$1,461
Rough$861$917$947
Sell my 1998 Plymouth Neon with EdmundsShop for a used Plymouth Neon near you
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Highline 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,903$2,018$2,083
Clean$1,679$1,784$1,843
Average$1,229$1,316$1,364
Rough$780$847$884
Sell my 1998 Plymouth Neon with EdmundsShop for a used Plymouth Neon near you
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Expresso 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,024$2,114$2,164
Clean$1,785$1,868$1,914
Average$1,307$1,378$1,416
Rough$830$888$918
Sell my 1998 Plymouth Neon with EdmundsShop for a used Plymouth Neon near you
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Competition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,899$1,993$2,045
Clean$1,675$1,762$1,809
Average$1,226$1,299$1,339
Rough$778$837$868
Sell my 1998 Plymouth Neon with EdmundsShop for a used Plymouth Neon near you
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Expresso 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,036$2,124$2,174
Clean$1,795$1,878$1,924
Average$1,315$1,385$1,423
Rough$834$892$923
Sell my 1998 Plymouth Neon with EdmundsShop for a used Plymouth Neon near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Plymouth Neon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Plymouth Neon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,795 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,878 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Plymouth Neon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Plymouth Neon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,795 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,878 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Plymouth Neon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Plymouth Neon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,795 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,878 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Plymouth Neon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Plymouth Neon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Plymouth Neon ranges from $834 to $2,174, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Plymouth Neon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.