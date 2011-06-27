Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Competition 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,879
|$1,974
|$2,027
|Clean
|$1,657
|$1,745
|$1,794
|Average
|$1,214
|$1,287
|$1,327
|Rough
|$770
|$829
|$860
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Highline 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,922
|$2,043
|$2,111
|Clean
|$1,696
|$1,806
|$1,868
|Average
|$1,242
|$1,332
|$1,382
|Rough
|$788
|$858
|$896
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Style 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,100
|$2,184
|$2,232
|Clean
|$1,852
|$1,931
|$1,975
|Average
|$1,356
|$1,424
|$1,461
|Rough
|$861
|$917
|$947
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Highline 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,903
|$2,018
|$2,083
|Clean
|$1,679
|$1,784
|$1,843
|Average
|$1,229
|$1,316
|$1,364
|Rough
|$780
|$847
|$884
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Expresso 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$2,114
|$2,164
|Clean
|$1,785
|$1,868
|$1,914
|Average
|$1,307
|$1,378
|$1,416
|Rough
|$830
|$888
|$918
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Competition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,899
|$1,993
|$2,045
|Clean
|$1,675
|$1,762
|$1,809
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,299
|$1,339
|Rough
|$778
|$837
|$868
Estimated values
1998 Plymouth Neon Expresso 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,036
|$2,124
|$2,174
|Clean
|$1,795
|$1,878
|$1,924
|Average
|$1,315
|$1,385
|$1,423
|Rough
|$834
|$892
|$923