Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Le Mans LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,425
|$1,838
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,625
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$249
|$582
|$773
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Le Mans Value Leader 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,425
|$1,838
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,625
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$249
|$582
|$773
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Le Mans GSE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,425
|$1,838
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,625
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$249
|$582
|$773
Estimated values
1990 Pontiac Le Mans LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,425
|$1,838
|Clean
|$550
|$1,256
|$1,625
|Average
|$400
|$919
|$1,199
|Rough
|$249
|$582
|$773