Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Montana MontanaVision Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,485
|$2,752
|$2,901
|Clean
|$2,307
|$2,554
|$2,690
|Average
|$1,950
|$2,158
|$2,270
|Rough
|$1,594
|$1,762
|$1,850
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Montana Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,013
|$2,433
|$2,664
|Clean
|$1,869
|$2,258
|$2,471
|Average
|$1,580
|$1,908
|$2,085
|Rough
|$1,291
|$1,558
|$1,699
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Montana Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,982
|$2,524
|$2,821
|Clean
|$1,840
|$2,342
|$2,617
|Average
|$1,555
|$1,979
|$2,208
|Rough
|$1,271
|$1,616
|$1,799
Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Montana AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,337
|$2,709
|$2,914
|Clean
|$2,169
|$2,514
|$2,703
|Average
|$1,834
|$2,125
|$2,281
|Rough
|$1,499
|$1,735
|$1,859