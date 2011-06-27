Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,181
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,341
|$1,933
|$2,253
|Average
|$990
|$1,439
|$1,681
|Rough
|$640
|$944
|$1,110
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,354
|$1,916
|$2,220
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,699
|$1,970
|Average
|$884
|$1,264
|$1,470
|Rough
|$571
|$830
|$970
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Sunfire GT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,233
|$2,597
|Clean
|$1,374
|$1,979
|$2,305
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,473
|$1,720
|Rough
|$655
|$966
|$1,135