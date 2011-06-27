Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Bonneville SLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,106
|$2,774
|$3,116
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,457
|$2,767
|Average
|$1,371
|$1,824
|$2,067
|Rough
|$881
|$1,190
|$1,368
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,910
|$2,681
|$3,079
|Clean
|$1,688
|$2,375
|$2,734
|Average
|$1,243
|$1,762
|$2,043
|Rough
|$799
|$1,150
|$1,352
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,408
|$2,950
|$3,227
|Clean
|$2,128
|$2,613
|$2,865
|Average
|$1,567
|$1,939
|$2,141
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,265
|$1,417