Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,886
|$2,758
|$3,231
|Clean
|$1,753
|$2,560
|$2,997
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,164
|$2,529
|Rough
|$1,221
|$1,769
|$2,061
Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-7 Touring 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,074
|$3,192
|$3,801
|Clean
|$1,928
|$2,963
|$3,526
|Average
|$1,635
|$2,506
|$2,975
|Rough
|$1,343
|$2,048
|$2,425
Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-7 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,705
|$2,288
|$2,606
|Clean
|$1,584
|$2,124
|$2,417
|Average
|$1,344
|$1,796
|$2,040
|Rough
|$1,104
|$1,468
|$1,662
Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-7 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,309
|$3,486
|$4,125
|Clean
|$2,146
|$3,236
|$3,827
|Average
|$1,820
|$2,736
|$3,229
|Rough
|$1,495
|$2,236
|$2,631
Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-7 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,256
|$3,859
|Clean
|$1,995
|$3,022
|$3,579
|Average
|$1,692
|$2,555
|$3,020
|Rough
|$1,389
|$2,088
|$2,462
Estimated values
2007 Mazda CX-7 Sport 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,305
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,563
|$2,140
|$2,453
|Average
|$1,326
|$1,809
|$2,070
|Rough
|$1,088
|$1,479
|$1,687