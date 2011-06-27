Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Consumer Reviews

VVT Timing Chain Issue? houstongfamily , 03/20/2012 72 of 76 people found this review helpful I was driving my Mazda CX-7 on the highway at 65 mph when my car made a loud noise from the engine and had a loss in power. I towed the car to a Mazda dealer where the technician that inspected my car stated the timing chain was missing a pin and caused the engine to break. Therefore my engine needed to be replaced. I replaced my engine at 72K miles which is slightly over the 70K mile service notice that Mazda recently put out for reimbursement from repairs related to the VVT Timing Chain. I hired a lawyer to pursue reimbursement of my engine replacement cost and would like to know if there are more cases of engine failure or repairs around/above 70K miles due to the timing chain. Report Abuse

Worst Car I've yet to own! mtbrider1 , 11/01/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Hmmm.... let's see.... how many people have had happen the EXACT same thing as I have--Bad VVT causing timing chain stretch? Started to happen at 62k miles and thus Mazda is not standing behind the car. Luckily I caught it before it caused a snapped chain and ruined engine. Timing chains are supposed to last MUCH longer, and yet Mazda acts like it is a rare occurrence. I also struggled with the turbo lag. At first I fooled myself into thinking that it was normal for a turbo-until I owned a TDI Jetta--not even close. The unsettling lag and then surge in power at times was almost comical. The longer we owned it, the less an less we liked this car--sold it off for a new Subaru! Report Abuse

One of the best SUVs out there Insane Driver , 10/31/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful After looking around at a few different vehicles, I came across the CX-7. Although I was looking at things like CTS's and A4's, the CX-7 won me over. Has to be the most fun SUV to drive and be seen in because attention is what this SUV seems to attract. A lot of people say it looks like a Lexus and in galaxy gray, it really looks as if it cost $50,000 or more. I drive all highway and seem to be getting 27mpg with the cruise set at 70 and about 21 in town as long as you stay off the boost. The interior is extremely well built with almost Audi fit and finish levels. I can't say enough how much I enjoy driving this SUV, maybe me putting 300 miles on it in the first 3 days I got it says how much. Report Abuse

Turbo failure x 2 and only @ 63,000 miles highland303030 , 04/25/2013 35 of 40 people found this review helpful 1st turbo blown @ 43,000 miles driving down the road 30 miles an hr hear a load pop and whine and total loss of pwr. Seemed like i could only drive in 1st gear. Took to dealership and the following: 1. turbo charger replaced 2. Gasket, Turbo Charger 3. Gasket, oil pipe 4. Stud 5. Stud, Surge Tank x 8 6. Nut, Flange x 9 7. Sensor, air & Fuel 8. Pipe Fuel main 9. Valve, Selenoid Confirmed Customer concern, performed compression test and evaluated engine 175, 175, 180, 180. Engine appears not to be internally damaged, found turbo Impeller Rattling and sending engine oil into exhaust system, found no oxygen sensor signal. Replaced turbo and oil lines, replaced oxygen sensor. replaced fuel lines Report Abuse