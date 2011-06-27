Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 Consumer Reviews
VVT Timing Chain Issue?
I was driving my Mazda CX-7 on the highway at 65 mph when my car made a loud noise from the engine and had a loss in power. I towed the car to a Mazda dealer where the technician that inspected my car stated the timing chain was missing a pin and caused the engine to break. Therefore my engine needed to be replaced. I replaced my engine at 72K miles which is slightly over the 70K mile service notice that Mazda recently put out for reimbursement from repairs related to the VVT Timing Chain. I hired a lawyer to pursue reimbursement of my engine replacement cost and would like to know if there are more cases of engine failure or repairs around/above 70K miles due to the timing chain.
Worst Car I've yet to own!
Hmmm.... let's see.... how many people have had happen the EXACT same thing as I have--Bad VVT causing timing chain stretch? Started to happen at 62k miles and thus Mazda is not standing behind the car. Luckily I caught it before it caused a snapped chain and ruined engine. Timing chains are supposed to last MUCH longer, and yet Mazda acts like it is a rare occurrence. I also struggled with the turbo lag. At first I fooled myself into thinking that it was normal for a turbo-until I owned a TDI Jetta--not even close. The unsettling lag and then surge in power at times was almost comical. The longer we owned it, the less an less we liked this car--sold it off for a new Subaru!
One of the best SUVs out there
After looking around at a few different vehicles, I came across the CX-7. Although I was looking at things like CTS's and A4's, the CX-7 won me over. Has to be the most fun SUV to drive and be seen in because attention is what this SUV seems to attract. A lot of people say it looks like a Lexus and in galaxy gray, it really looks as if it cost $50,000 or more. I drive all highway and seem to be getting 27mpg with the cruise set at 70 and about 21 in town as long as you stay off the boost. The interior is extremely well built with almost Audi fit and finish levels. I can't say enough how much I enjoy driving this SUV, maybe me putting 300 miles on it in the first 3 days I got it says how much.
Turbo failure x 2 and only @ 63,000 miles
1st turbo blown @ 43,000 miles driving down the road 30 miles an hr hear a load pop and whine and total loss of pwr. Seemed like i could only drive in 1st gear. Took to dealership and the following: 1. turbo charger replaced 2. Gasket, Turbo Charger 3. Gasket, oil pipe 4. Stud 5. Stud, Surge Tank x 8 6. Nut, Flange x 9 7. Sensor, air & Fuel 8. Pipe Fuel main 9. Valve, Selenoid Confirmed Customer concern, performed compression test and evaluated engine 175, 175, 180, 180. Engine appears not to be internally damaged, found turbo Impeller Rattling and sending engine oil into exhaust system, found no oxygen sensor signal. Replaced turbo and oil lines, replaced oxygen sensor. replaced fuel lines
Gas and Repairs
Break pads wear quickly, gas mileage very very poor and requires premium gas, turbo system and transmission unreliable with high repair cost. Often need front alignment. Backup camera view screen are poor. Rear seats uncomfortable. Windows and doors noise.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CX-7
Related Used 2007 Mazda CX-7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6