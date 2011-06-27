Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$527
|$1,061
|$1,349
|Clean
|$471
|$949
|$1,206
|Average
|$359
|$724
|$921
|Rough
|$247
|$499
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$470
|$1,041
|$1,349
|Clean
|$420
|$931
|$1,206
|Average
|$320
|$710
|$921
|Rough
|$220
|$489
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,035
|$1,349
|Clean
|$403
|$926
|$1,206
|Average
|$307
|$706
|$921
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,035
|$1,349
|Clean
|$403
|$926
|$1,206
|Average
|$307
|$706
|$921
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,096
|$1,349
|Clean
|$560
|$980
|$1,206
|Average
|$427
|$747
|$921
|Rough
|$294
|$515
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$751
|$1,266
|$1,543
|Clean
|$672
|$1,132
|$1,380
|Average
|$512
|$863
|$1,054
|Rough
|$352
|$595
|$727
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,102
|$1,349
|Clean
|$573
|$985
|$1,206
|Average
|$437
|$751
|$921
|Rough
|$300
|$518
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$519
|$1,059
|$1,349
|Clean
|$464
|$947
|$1,206
|Average
|$354
|$722
|$921
|Rough
|$243
|$498
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,118
|$1,383
|Clean
|$560
|$1,000
|$1,237
|Average
|$427
|$763
|$945
|Rough
|$294
|$526
|$652
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$513
|$1,057
|$1,349
|Clean
|$458
|$945
|$1,206
|Average
|$349
|$721
|$921
|Rough
|$240
|$497
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$663
|$1,110
|$1,349
|Clean
|$593
|$992
|$1,206
|Average
|$452
|$757
|$921
|Rough
|$311
|$521
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$667
|$1,111
|$1,349
|Clean
|$596
|$993
|$1,206
|Average
|$454
|$757
|$921
|Rough
|$313
|$522
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,085
|$1,349
|Clean
|$530
|$970
|$1,206
|Average
|$404
|$740
|$921
|Rough
|$278
|$510
|$636
Estimated values
1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.3L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$451
|$1,035
|$1,349
|Clean
|$403
|$926
|$1,206
|Average
|$307
|$706
|$921
|Rough
|$211
|$487
|$636