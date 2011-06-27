Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,300
|$19,274
|$21,300
|Clean
|$16,793
|$18,701
|$20,644
|Average
|$15,778
|$17,555
|$19,332
|Rough
|$14,763
|$16,409
|$18,020
Estimated values
2016 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,126
|$18,793
|$20,510
|Clean
|$16,624
|$18,234
|$19,879
|Average
|$15,619
|$17,117
|$18,615
|Rough
|$14,614
|$15,999
|$17,352