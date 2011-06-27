Estimated values
2018 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,378
|$8,947
|$10,772
|Clean
|$7,204
|$8,740
|$10,509
|Average
|$6,856
|$8,324
|$9,982
|Rough
|$6,509
|$7,909
|$9,455
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fiesta ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,439
|$15,752
|$18,453
|Clean
|$13,123
|$15,387
|$18,002
|Average
|$12,489
|$14,656
|$17,099
|Rough
|$11,856
|$13,925
|$16,196
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,138
|$9,724
|$11,572
|Clean
|$7,946
|$9,498
|$11,289
|Average
|$7,563
|$9,047
|$10,722
|Rough
|$7,179
|$8,596
|$10,156
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,126
|$11,953
|$14,084
|Clean
|$9,887
|$11,675
|$13,740
|Average
|$9,410
|$11,121
|$13,051
|Rough
|$8,933
|$10,566
|$12,362
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fiesta SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,030
|$9,607
|$11,445
|Clean
|$7,841
|$9,384
|$11,165
|Average
|$7,462
|$8,938
|$10,605
|Rough
|$7,084
|$8,493
|$10,045
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fiesta Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,286
|$12,129
|$14,281
|Clean
|$10,043
|$11,847
|$13,931
|Average
|$9,559
|$11,284
|$13,233
|Rough
|$9,074
|$10,722
|$12,534
Estimated values
2018 Ford Fiesta S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,230
|$8,759
|$10,537
|Clean
|$7,059
|$8,555
|$10,279
|Average
|$6,719
|$8,149
|$9,764
|Rough
|$6,378
|$7,743
|$9,248