Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,127
|$2,717
|$3,013
|Clean
|$1,922
|$2,454
|$2,726
|Average
|$1,513
|$1,929
|$2,153
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,403
|$1,580
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo S 2WD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,720
|$2,169
|$2,393
|Clean
|$1,555
|$1,959
|$2,165
|Average
|$1,223
|$1,540
|$1,710
|Rough
|$892
|$1,120
|$1,255
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,006
|$2,501
|$2,749
|Clean
|$1,812
|$2,259
|$2,488
|Average
|$1,426
|$1,776
|$1,965
|Rough
|$1,039
|$1,292
|$1,442
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,970
|$2,456
|$2,699
|Clean
|$1,780
|$2,219
|$2,442
|Average
|$1,401
|$1,744
|$1,929
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,269
|$1,416
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,227
|$2,807
|$3,096
|Clean
|$2,013
|$2,535
|$2,802
|Average
|$1,584
|$1,993
|$2,213
|Rough
|$1,154
|$1,450
|$1,624
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo S 2WD 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,817
|$2,283
|$2,517
|Clean
|$1,642
|$2,062
|$2,278
|Average
|$1,292
|$1,621
|$1,799
|Rough
|$942
|$1,179
|$1,321
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,008
|$2,571
|$2,853
|Clean
|$1,815
|$2,322
|$2,582
|Average
|$1,428
|$1,825
|$2,039
|Rough
|$1,041
|$1,328
|$1,497
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo LSE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,332
|$2,926
|$3,223
|Clean
|$2,107
|$2,643
|$2,917
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,077
|$2,304
|Rough
|$1,209
|$1,512
|$1,691
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,056
|$2,549
|$2,794
|Clean
|$1,857
|$2,302
|$2,528
|Average
|$1,461
|$1,809
|$1,997
|Rough
|$1,065
|$1,317
|$1,466
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,907
|$2,394
|$2,637
|Clean
|$1,723
|$2,163
|$2,386
|Average
|$1,356
|$1,700
|$1,885
|Rough
|$988
|$1,237
|$1,383