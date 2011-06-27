Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Trooper LS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$2,865
|$3,170
|Clean
|$2,039
|$2,588
|$2,869
|Average
|$1,604
|$2,034
|$2,266
|Rough
|$1,170
|$1,480
|$1,663
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Trooper Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,403
|$3,031
|$3,345
|Clean
|$2,171
|$2,738
|$3,027
|Average
|$1,708
|$2,152
|$2,391
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,566
|$1,755
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Trooper LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,341
|$2,961
|$3,273
|Clean
|$2,115
|$2,675
|$2,962
|Average
|$1,664
|$2,102
|$2,339
|Rough
|$1,213
|$1,530
|$1,717
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Trooper S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,264
|$2,823
|$3,102
|Clean
|$2,046
|$2,550
|$2,807
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,004
|$2,217
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,458
|$1,627
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Trooper S 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,144
|$2,735
|$3,032
|Clean
|$1,938
|$2,470
|$2,744
|Average
|$1,525
|$1,942
|$2,167
|Rough
|$1,111
|$1,413
|$1,591
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Trooper Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,483
|$3,122
|$3,441
|Clean
|$2,243
|$2,820
|$3,114
|Average
|$1,765
|$2,216
|$2,460
|Rough
|$1,287
|$1,613
|$1,805
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Trooper S 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,164
|$2,758
|$3,056
|Clean
|$1,955
|$2,491
|$2,766
|Average
|$1,539
|$1,958
|$2,185
|Rough
|$1,122
|$1,425
|$1,603