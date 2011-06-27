Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$2,910
|$3,476
|Clean
|$1,658
|$2,624
|$3,136
|Average
|$1,298
|$2,051
|$2,457
|Rough
|$938
|$1,478
|$1,779
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element DX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,588
|$2,484
|$2,956
|Clean
|$1,432
|$2,240
|$2,667
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,751
|$2,090
|Rough
|$811
|$1,262
|$1,513
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$2,909
|$3,393
|Clean
|$1,791
|$2,623
|$3,062
|Average
|$1,403
|$2,050
|$2,399
|Rough
|$1,014
|$1,477
|$1,736
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,691
|$2,697
|$3,226
|Clean
|$1,525
|$2,431
|$2,911
|Average
|$1,194
|$1,900
|$2,281
|Rough
|$863
|$1,369
|$1,651
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,776
|$2,644
|$3,100
|Clean
|$1,602
|$2,384
|$2,797
|Average
|$1,254
|$1,863
|$2,192
|Rough
|$907
|$1,343
|$1,586
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,566
|$2,427
|$2,880
|Clean
|$1,413
|$2,188
|$2,599
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,710
|$2,036
|Rough
|$800
|$1,232
|$1,474
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$1,672
|$1,873
|Clean
|$1,159
|$1,507
|$1,691
|Average
|$908
|$1,178
|$1,325
|Rough
|$656
|$849
|$959
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,941
|$3,043
|$3,622
|Clean
|$1,751
|$2,743
|$3,268
|Average
|$1,371
|$2,144
|$2,561
|Rough
|$991
|$1,545
|$1,854
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,604
|$2,375
|$2,779
|Clean
|$1,447
|$2,141
|$2,508
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,674
|$1,965
|Rough
|$819
|$1,206
|$1,422
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,541
|$2,408
|$2,865
|Clean
|$1,390
|$2,171
|$2,585
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,697
|$2,026
|Rough
|$787
|$1,223
|$1,466
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element DX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,514
|$2,320
|$2,743
|Clean
|$1,366
|$2,092
|$2,475
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,635
|$1,939
|Rough
|$773
|$1,178
|$1,404
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,696
|$2,635
|$3,129
|Clean
|$1,530
|$2,375
|$2,823
|Average
|$1,198
|$1,857
|$2,212
|Rough
|$866
|$1,338
|$1,601