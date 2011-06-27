  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,838$2,910$3,476
Clean$1,658$2,624$3,136
Average$1,298$2,051$2,457
Rough$938$1,478$1,779
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element DX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,588$2,484$2,956
Clean$1,432$2,240$2,667
Average$1,122$1,751$2,090
Rough$811$1,262$1,513
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,986$2,909$3,393
Clean$1,791$2,623$3,062
Average$1,403$2,050$2,399
Rough$1,014$1,477$1,736
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,691$2,697$3,226
Clean$1,525$2,431$2,911
Average$1,194$1,900$2,281
Rough$863$1,369$1,651
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,776$2,644$3,100
Clean$1,602$2,384$2,797
Average$1,254$1,863$2,192
Rough$907$1,343$1,586
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,566$2,427$2,880
Clean$1,413$2,188$2,599
Average$1,106$1,710$2,036
Rough$800$1,232$1,474
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,285$1,672$1,873
Clean$1,159$1,507$1,691
Average$908$1,178$1,325
Rough$656$849$959
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,941$3,043$3,622
Clean$1,751$2,743$3,268
Average$1,371$2,144$2,561
Rough$991$1,545$1,854
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element DX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,604$2,375$2,779
Clean$1,447$2,141$2,508
Average$1,133$1,674$1,965
Rough$819$1,206$1,422
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,541$2,408$2,865
Clean$1,390$2,171$2,585
Average$1,088$1,697$2,026
Rough$787$1,223$1,466
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element DX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,514$2,320$2,743
Clean$1,366$2,092$2,475
Average$1,070$1,635$1,939
Rough$773$1,178$1,404
Estimated values
2003 Honda Element EX Fwd 4dr SUV w/Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,696$2,635$3,129
Clean$1,530$2,375$2,823
Average$1,198$1,857$2,212
Rough$866$1,338$1,601
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Honda Element on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Honda Element with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,447 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,141 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Element is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2003 Honda Element, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Honda Element. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Honda Element and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Honda Element ranges from $819 to $2,779, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Honda Element is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.