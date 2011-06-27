Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Accent Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,484
|$14,228
|$16,421
|Clean
|$12,258
|$13,974
|$16,113
|Average
|$11,805
|$13,466
|$15,497
|Rough
|$11,352
|$12,958
|$14,881
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,621
|$11,375
|$13,568
|Clean
|$9,447
|$11,172
|$13,314
|Average
|$9,098
|$10,766
|$12,805
|Rough
|$8,749
|$10,360
|$12,296
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,003
|$11,819
|$14,091
|Clean
|$9,821
|$11,608
|$13,827
|Average
|$9,459
|$11,186
|$13,298
|Rough
|$9,096
|$10,764
|$12,770
Estimated values
2019 Hyundai Accent SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,665
|$12,675
|$15,187
|Clean
|$10,471
|$12,449
|$14,903
|Average
|$10,084
|$11,996
|$14,333
|Rough
|$9,697
|$11,544
|$13,763