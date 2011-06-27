  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Van
  4. Used 2017 Ford Transit Van
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Ford Transit Van Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,264$23,627$27,244
Clean$19,792$23,078$26,577
Average$18,849$21,981$25,243
Rough$17,905$20,884$23,910
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,415$21,611$25,045
Clean$17,986$21,109$24,432
Average$17,129$20,106$23,206
Rough$16,271$19,102$21,980
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,683$23,624$26,799
Clean$20,201$23,075$26,143
Average$19,238$21,978$24,831
Rough$18,275$20,881$23,519
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,678$19,584$22,706
Clean$16,289$19,129$22,150
Average$15,513$18,220$21,038
Rough$14,736$17,311$19,927
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,173$21,340$24,740
Clean$17,750$20,844$24,135
Average$16,904$19,853$22,924
Rough$16,057$18,862$21,713
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,085$22,343$25,844
Clean$18,640$21,824$25,211
Average$17,751$20,786$23,946
Rough$16,863$19,749$22,681
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,244$19,074$22,114
Clean$15,865$18,631$21,572
Average$15,109$17,745$20,490
Rough$14,352$16,859$19,407
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,072$23,569$27,326
Clean$19,605$23,022$26,657
Average$18,670$21,928$25,319
Rough$17,735$20,833$23,981
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,502$21,726$25,189
Clean$18,071$21,222$24,572
Average$17,210$20,213$23,339
Rough$16,348$19,204$22,106
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,057$20,029$23,222
Clean$16,660$19,564$22,653
Average$15,866$18,634$21,517
Rough$15,071$17,704$20,380
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,934$22,197$25,702
Clean$18,493$21,681$25,073
Average$17,612$20,650$23,815
Rough$16,730$19,620$22,557
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,692$20,775$24,086
Clean$17,280$20,292$23,496
Average$16,456$19,327$22,317
Rough$15,632$18,363$21,138
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,677$21,932$25,428
Clean$18,243$21,423$24,806
Average$17,373$20,404$23,561
Rough$16,503$19,386$22,317
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,313$19,062$22,019
Clean$15,933$18,620$21,480
Average$15,173$17,735$20,402
Rough$14,413$16,849$19,324
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,945$19,898$23,069
Clean$16,551$19,436$22,504
Average$15,761$18,512$21,375
Rough$14,972$17,588$20,246
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,103$20,083$23,285
Clean$16,705$19,617$22,715
Average$15,908$18,684$21,575
Rough$15,112$17,751$20,435
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Cargo Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,987$24,263$27,790
Clean$20,498$23,699$27,110
Average$19,521$22,573$25,749
Rough$18,543$21,446$24,389
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,947$24,161$27,624
Clean$20,460$23,600$26,948
Average$19,484$22,478$25,596
Rough$18,508$21,356$24,244
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,065$24,497$28,188
Clean$20,574$23,928$27,498
Average$19,593$22,790$26,119
Rough$18,612$21,653$24,739
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,179$20,097$23,234
Clean$16,779$19,630$22,665
Average$15,979$18,697$21,528
Rough$15,179$17,764$20,391
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,936$24,356$28,036
Clean$20,448$23,791$27,350
Average$19,473$22,660$25,978
Rough$18,498$21,529$24,605
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,419$19,281$22,353
Clean$16,037$18,833$21,806
Average$15,272$17,938$20,712
Rough$14,507$17,042$19,618
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,998$19,960$23,141
Clean$16,602$19,497$22,575
Average$15,810$18,570$21,442
Rough$15,019$17,643$20,309
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Cargo Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,995$24,369$27,999
Clean$20,506$23,803$27,313
Average$19,528$22,671$25,943
Rough$18,550$21,540$24,572
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,254$24,701$28,411
Clean$20,759$24,128$27,716
Average$19,769$22,981$26,325
Rough$18,779$21,833$24,934
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,024$19,725$22,631
Clean$16,628$19,267$22,077
Average$15,835$18,351$20,969
Rough$15,042$17,435$19,861
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,879$20,995$24,341
Clean$17,463$20,507$23,745
Average$16,630$19,532$22,554
Rough$15,797$18,557$21,362
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,950$21,077$24,437
Clean$17,532$20,588$23,839
Average$16,696$19,609$22,643
Rough$15,860$18,630$21,447
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,319$22,539$26,002
Clean$18,869$22,016$25,365
Average$17,969$20,969$24,093
Rough$17,070$19,923$22,820
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,326$19,170$22,226
Clean$15,946$18,725$21,682
Average$15,185$17,834$20,594
Rough$14,425$16,944$19,506
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,184$21,353$24,756
Clean$17,761$20,858$24,150
Average$16,914$19,866$22,939
Rough$16,067$18,874$21,727
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,915$23,247$26,831
Clean$19,451$22,707$26,174
Average$18,524$21,628$24,860
Rough$17,596$20,548$23,547
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,237$23,598$27,212
Clean$19,766$23,050$26,546
Average$18,823$21,954$25,214
Rough$17,881$20,858$23,882
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,566$22,867$26,416
Clean$19,111$22,336$25,770
Average$18,200$21,274$24,477
Rough$17,288$20,212$23,183
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,103$21,257$24,645
Clean$17,681$20,764$24,042
Average$16,838$19,776$22,835
Rough$15,995$18,789$21,629
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,610$19,504$22,612
Clean$16,223$19,051$22,059
Average$15,449$18,145$20,952
Rough$14,676$17,240$19,845
Sell my 2017 Ford Transit Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Transit Van near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Ford Transit Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,933 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,620 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Transit Van is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,933 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,620 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Ford Transit Van, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ford Transit Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,933 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,620 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Ford Transit Van. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Ford Transit Van and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Ford Transit Van ranges from $14,413 to $22,019, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Ford Transit Van is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.