Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,264
|$23,627
|$27,244
|Clean
|$19,792
|$23,078
|$26,577
|Average
|$18,849
|$21,981
|$25,243
|Rough
|$17,905
|$20,884
|$23,910
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,415
|$21,611
|$25,045
|Clean
|$17,986
|$21,109
|$24,432
|Average
|$17,129
|$20,106
|$23,206
|Rough
|$16,271
|$19,102
|$21,980
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,683
|$23,624
|$26,799
|Clean
|$20,201
|$23,075
|$26,143
|Average
|$19,238
|$21,978
|$24,831
|Rough
|$18,275
|$20,881
|$23,519
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,678
|$19,584
|$22,706
|Clean
|$16,289
|$19,129
|$22,150
|Average
|$15,513
|$18,220
|$21,038
|Rough
|$14,736
|$17,311
|$19,927
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,173
|$21,340
|$24,740
|Clean
|$17,750
|$20,844
|$24,135
|Average
|$16,904
|$19,853
|$22,924
|Rough
|$16,057
|$18,862
|$21,713
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,085
|$22,343
|$25,844
|Clean
|$18,640
|$21,824
|$25,211
|Average
|$17,751
|$20,786
|$23,946
|Rough
|$16,863
|$19,749
|$22,681
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,244
|$19,074
|$22,114
|Clean
|$15,865
|$18,631
|$21,572
|Average
|$15,109
|$17,745
|$20,490
|Rough
|$14,352
|$16,859
|$19,407
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,072
|$23,569
|$27,326
|Clean
|$19,605
|$23,022
|$26,657
|Average
|$18,670
|$21,928
|$25,319
|Rough
|$17,735
|$20,833
|$23,981
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,502
|$21,726
|$25,189
|Clean
|$18,071
|$21,222
|$24,572
|Average
|$17,210
|$20,213
|$23,339
|Rough
|$16,348
|$19,204
|$22,106
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,057
|$20,029
|$23,222
|Clean
|$16,660
|$19,564
|$22,653
|Average
|$15,866
|$18,634
|$21,517
|Rough
|$15,071
|$17,704
|$20,380
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,934
|$22,197
|$25,702
|Clean
|$18,493
|$21,681
|$25,073
|Average
|$17,612
|$20,650
|$23,815
|Rough
|$16,730
|$19,620
|$22,557
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,692
|$20,775
|$24,086
|Clean
|$17,280
|$20,292
|$23,496
|Average
|$16,456
|$19,327
|$22,317
|Rough
|$15,632
|$18,363
|$21,138
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,677
|$21,932
|$25,428
|Clean
|$18,243
|$21,423
|$24,806
|Average
|$17,373
|$20,404
|$23,561
|Rough
|$16,503
|$19,386
|$22,317
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,313
|$19,062
|$22,019
|Clean
|$15,933
|$18,620
|$21,480
|Average
|$15,173
|$17,735
|$20,402
|Rough
|$14,413
|$16,849
|$19,324
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,945
|$19,898
|$23,069
|Clean
|$16,551
|$19,436
|$22,504
|Average
|$15,761
|$18,512
|$21,375
|Rough
|$14,972
|$17,588
|$20,246
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,103
|$20,083
|$23,285
|Clean
|$16,705
|$19,617
|$22,715
|Average
|$15,908
|$18,684
|$21,575
|Rough
|$15,112
|$17,751
|$20,435
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Cargo Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,987
|$24,263
|$27,790
|Clean
|$20,498
|$23,699
|$27,110
|Average
|$19,521
|$22,573
|$25,749
|Rough
|$18,543
|$21,446
|$24,389
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,947
|$24,161
|$27,624
|Clean
|$20,460
|$23,600
|$26,948
|Average
|$19,484
|$22,478
|$25,596
|Rough
|$18,508
|$21,356
|$24,244
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,065
|$24,497
|$28,188
|Clean
|$20,574
|$23,928
|$27,498
|Average
|$19,593
|$22,790
|$26,119
|Rough
|$18,612
|$21,653
|$24,739
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,179
|$20,097
|$23,234
|Clean
|$16,779
|$19,630
|$22,665
|Average
|$15,979
|$18,697
|$21,528
|Rough
|$15,179
|$17,764
|$20,391
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,936
|$24,356
|$28,036
|Clean
|$20,448
|$23,791
|$27,350
|Average
|$19,473
|$22,660
|$25,978
|Rough
|$18,498
|$21,529
|$24,605
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,419
|$19,281
|$22,353
|Clean
|$16,037
|$18,833
|$21,806
|Average
|$15,272
|$17,938
|$20,712
|Rough
|$14,507
|$17,042
|$19,618
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,998
|$19,960
|$23,141
|Clean
|$16,602
|$19,497
|$22,575
|Average
|$15,810
|$18,570
|$21,442
|Rough
|$15,019
|$17,643
|$20,309
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 3dr Cargo Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,995
|$24,369
|$27,999
|Clean
|$20,506
|$23,803
|$27,313
|Average
|$19,528
|$22,671
|$25,943
|Rough
|$18,550
|$21,540
|$24,572
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,254
|$24,701
|$28,411
|Clean
|$20,759
|$24,128
|$27,716
|Average
|$19,769
|$22,981
|$26,325
|Rough
|$18,779
|$21,833
|$24,934
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,024
|$19,725
|$22,631
|Clean
|$16,628
|$19,267
|$22,077
|Average
|$15,835
|$18,351
|$20,969
|Rough
|$15,042
|$17,435
|$19,861
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,879
|$20,995
|$24,341
|Clean
|$17,463
|$20,507
|$23,745
|Average
|$16,630
|$19,532
|$22,554
|Rough
|$15,797
|$18,557
|$21,362
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,950
|$21,077
|$24,437
|Clean
|$17,532
|$20,588
|$23,839
|Average
|$16,696
|$19,609
|$22,643
|Rough
|$15,860
|$18,630
|$21,447
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,319
|$22,539
|$26,002
|Clean
|$18,869
|$22,016
|$25,365
|Average
|$17,969
|$20,969
|$24,093
|Rough
|$17,070
|$19,923
|$22,820
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,326
|$19,170
|$22,226
|Clean
|$15,946
|$18,725
|$21,682
|Average
|$15,185
|$17,834
|$20,594
|Rough
|$14,425
|$16,944
|$19,506
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,184
|$21,353
|$24,756
|Clean
|$17,761
|$20,858
|$24,150
|Average
|$16,914
|$19,866
|$22,939
|Rough
|$16,067
|$18,874
|$21,727
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,915
|$23,247
|$26,831
|Clean
|$19,451
|$22,707
|$26,174
|Average
|$18,524
|$21,628
|$24,860
|Rough
|$17,596
|$20,548
|$23,547
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,237
|$23,598
|$27,212
|Clean
|$19,766
|$23,050
|$26,546
|Average
|$18,823
|$21,954
|$25,214
|Rough
|$17,881
|$20,858
|$23,882
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,566
|$22,867
|$26,416
|Clean
|$19,111
|$22,336
|$25,770
|Average
|$18,200
|$21,274
|$24,477
|Rough
|$17,288
|$20,212
|$23,183
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,103
|$21,257
|$24,645
|Clean
|$17,681
|$20,764
|$24,042
|Average
|$16,838
|$19,776
|$22,835
|Rough
|$15,995
|$18,789
|$21,629
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,610
|$19,504
|$22,612
|Clean
|$16,223
|$19,051
|$22,059
|Average
|$15,449
|$18,145
|$20,952
|Rough
|$14,676
|$17,240
|$19,845