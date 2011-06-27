Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,348
|$19,172
|$22,029
|Clean
|$15,722
|$18,426
|$21,152
|Average
|$14,469
|$16,934
|$19,399
|Rough
|$13,216
|$15,442
|$17,646
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,189
|$24,849
|$28,551
|Clean
|$20,377
|$23,882
|$27,415
|Average
|$18,754
|$21,948
|$25,143
|Rough
|$17,130
|$20,015
|$22,870
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 4dr Sedan AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,231
|$20,207
|$23,218
|Clean
|$16,571
|$19,420
|$22,294
|Average
|$15,251
|$17,848
|$20,446
|Rough
|$13,930
|$16,276
|$18,598