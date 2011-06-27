Estimated values
1999 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,598
|$3,110
|Clean
|$1,479
|$2,327
|$2,785
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,785
|$2,136
|Rough
|$790
|$1,243
|$1,487
Estimated values
1999 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,691
|$2,681
|$3,215
|Clean
|$1,514
|$2,401
|$2,880
|Average
|$1,162
|$1,842
|$2,209
|Rough
|$809
|$1,282
|$1,538
Estimated values
1999 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,116
|$3,743
|$4,621
|Clean
|$1,895
|$3,353
|$4,139
|Average
|$1,454
|$2,572
|$3,175
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,790
|$2,210
Estimated values
1999 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$3,190
|$3,866
|Clean
|$1,736
|$2,858
|$3,463
|Average
|$1,332
|$2,192
|$2,656
|Rough
|$927
|$1,526
|$1,849
Estimated values
1999 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,950
|$3,482
|$4,309
|Clean
|$1,746
|$3,119
|$3,859
|Average
|$1,339
|$2,392
|$2,960
|Rough
|$933
|$1,665
|$2,061