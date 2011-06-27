Estimated values
2014 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,352
|$10,144
|$11,820
|Clean
|$7,948
|$9,659
|$11,236
|Average
|$7,138
|$8,690
|$10,067
|Rough
|$6,328
|$7,721
|$8,898
Estimated values
2014 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,931
|$14,063
|$16,076
|Clean
|$11,353
|$13,392
|$15,281
|Average
|$10,196
|$12,048
|$13,691
|Rough
|$9,040
|$10,705
|$12,101
Estimated values
2014 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,173
|$11,026
|$12,766
|Clean
|$8,728
|$10,499
|$12,135
|Average
|$7,839
|$9,446
|$10,872
|Rough
|$6,950
|$8,392
|$9,609
Estimated values
2014 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,008
|$10,935
|$12,740
|Clean
|$8,571
|$10,412
|$12,110
|Average
|$7,698
|$9,368
|$10,850
|Rough
|$6,825
|$8,323
|$9,590
Estimated values
2014 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,051
|$12,066
|$13,959
|Clean
|$9,564
|$11,489
|$13,268
|Average
|$8,590
|$10,337
|$11,888
|Rough
|$7,615
|$9,184
|$10,507
Estimated values
2014 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,768
|$9,534
|$11,184
|Clean
|$7,392
|$9,079
|$10,631
|Average
|$6,639
|$8,168
|$9,525
|Rough
|$5,886
|$7,257
|$8,418