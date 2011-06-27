Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XF XFR-S 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,424
|$32,555
|$35,157
|Clean
|$27,514
|$30,447
|$32,875
|Average
|$23,695
|$26,232
|$28,310
|Rough
|$19,875
|$22,017
|$23,745
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XF 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,719
|$13,505
|$15,803
|Clean
|$10,024
|$12,631
|$14,777
|Average
|$8,632
|$10,882
|$12,725
|Rough
|$7,241
|$9,134
|$10,673
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XF 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,954
|$13,802
|$16,150
|Clean
|$10,243
|$12,908
|$15,102
|Average
|$8,821
|$11,121
|$13,005
|Rough
|$7,399
|$9,334
|$10,908
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XF 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,676
|$12,527
|$14,874
|Clean
|$9,048
|$11,716
|$13,909
|Average
|$7,792
|$10,094
|$11,977
|Rough
|$6,536
|$8,472
|$10,046
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XF Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,147
|$20,785
|$23,790
|Clean
|$16,034
|$19,440
|$22,245
|Average
|$13,808
|$16,749
|$19,156
|Rough
|$11,582
|$14,058
|$16,067
Estimated values
2013 Jaguar XF XFR 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,650
|$26,245
|$30,038
|Clean
|$20,245
|$24,546
|$28,088
|Average
|$17,435
|$21,148
|$24,188
|Rough
|$14,624
|$17,750
|$20,287