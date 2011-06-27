  1. Home
2020 Honda Odyssey Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,422$30,585$33,269
Clean$28,058$30,194$32,833
Average$27,329$29,412$31,960
Rough$26,601$28,631$31,087
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,718$26,787$29,352
Clean$24,401$26,444$28,967
Average$23,767$25,760$28,197
Rough$23,134$25,075$27,426
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,807$40,911$43,535
Clean$38,310$40,388$42,964
Average$37,315$39,343$41,822
Rough$36,320$38,297$40,679
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,819$35,317$38,417
Clean$32,399$34,866$37,913
Average$31,558$33,963$36,905
Rough$30,716$33,060$35,897
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,710$39,003$41,857
Clean$36,239$38,504$41,308
Average$35,298$37,507$40,209
Rough$34,357$36,511$39,111
FAQ

