Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,422
|$30,585
|$33,269
|Clean
|$28,058
|$30,194
|$32,833
|Average
|$27,329
|$29,412
|$31,960
|Rough
|$26,601
|$28,631
|$31,087
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,718
|$26,787
|$29,352
|Clean
|$24,401
|$26,444
|$28,967
|Average
|$23,767
|$25,760
|$28,197
|Rough
|$23,134
|$25,075
|$27,426
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,807
|$40,911
|$43,535
|Clean
|$38,310
|$40,388
|$42,964
|Average
|$37,315
|$39,343
|$41,822
|Rough
|$36,320
|$38,297
|$40,679
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,819
|$35,317
|$38,417
|Clean
|$32,399
|$34,866
|$37,913
|Average
|$31,558
|$33,963
|$36,905
|Rough
|$30,716
|$33,060
|$35,897
Estimated values
2020 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,710
|$39,003
|$41,857
|Clean
|$36,239
|$38,504
|$41,308
|Average
|$35,298
|$37,507
|$40,209
|Rough
|$34,357
|$36,511
|$39,111