2003 Honda Pilot Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/ Leather and Navigation System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,997$2,679$3,029
Clean$1,809$2,425$2,746
Average$1,433$1,918$2,180
Rough$1,057$1,411$1,614
Estimated values
2003 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,826$2,482$2,819
Clean$1,654$2,247$2,555
Average$1,310$1,777$2,028
Rough$966$1,307$1,502
Estimated values
2003 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/ Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,926$2,582$2,919
Clean$1,744$2,338$2,646
Average$1,382$1,849$2,100
Rough$1,019$1,360$1,555
Estimated values
2003 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/ Leather and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,945$2,604$2,942
Clean$1,762$2,357$2,667
Average$1,396$1,864$2,117
Rough$1,029$1,371$1,567
Estimated values
2003 Honda Pilot LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,675$2,294$2,613
Clean$1,518$2,077$2,369
Average$1,202$1,643$1,880
Rough$887$1,208$1,392
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,518 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,077 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2003 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.