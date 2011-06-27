Estimated values
2003 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/ Leather and Navigation System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,997
|$2,679
|$3,029
|Clean
|$1,809
|$2,425
|$2,746
|Average
|$1,433
|$1,918
|$2,180
|Rough
|$1,057
|$1,411
|$1,614
Estimated values
2003 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,826
|$2,482
|$2,819
|Clean
|$1,654
|$2,247
|$2,555
|Average
|$1,310
|$1,777
|$2,028
|Rough
|$966
|$1,307
|$1,502
Estimated values
2003 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/ Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,926
|$2,582
|$2,919
|Clean
|$1,744
|$2,338
|$2,646
|Average
|$1,382
|$1,849
|$2,100
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,360
|$1,555
Estimated values
2003 Honda Pilot EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/ Leather and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,945
|$2,604
|$2,942
|Clean
|$1,762
|$2,357
|$2,667
|Average
|$1,396
|$1,864
|$2,117
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,371
|$1,567
Estimated values
2003 Honda Pilot LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,675
|$2,294
|$2,613
|Clean
|$1,518
|$2,077
|$2,369
|Average
|$1,202
|$1,643
|$1,880
|Rough
|$887
|$1,208
|$1,392