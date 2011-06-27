Estimated values
2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,597
|$2,523
|$3,018
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,327
|$2,785
|Average
|$1,226
|$1,936
|$2,318
|Rough
|$979
|$1,544
|$1,852
Estimated values
2003 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,334
|$2,791
|Clean
|$1,362
|$2,153
|$2,576
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,790
|$2,144
|Rough
|$905
|$1,428
|$1,713
Estimated values
2003 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,277
|$2,071
|$2,495
|Clean
|$1,178
|$1,910
|$2,303
|Average
|$980
|$1,589
|$1,917
|Rough
|$782
|$1,267
|$1,532
Estimated values
2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,676
|$2,505
|$2,947
|Clean
|$1,546
|$2,310
|$2,720
|Average
|$1,286
|$1,922
|$2,264
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,533
|$1,809
Estimated values
2003 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,522
|$3,016
|Clean
|$1,472
|$2,326
|$2,783
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,935
|$2,317
|Rough
|$978
|$1,544
|$1,852