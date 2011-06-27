Estimated values
2011 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,198
|$8,237
|$9,712
|Clean
|$5,758
|$7,641
|$8,987
|Average
|$4,879
|$6,447
|$7,537
|Rough
|$3,999
|$5,254
|$6,087
Estimated values
2011 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,539
|$8,634
|$10,151
|Clean
|$6,075
|$8,008
|$9,393
|Average
|$5,148
|$6,758
|$7,878
|Rough
|$4,220
|$5,507
|$6,362
Estimated values
2011 Lincoln MKS 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,971
|$9,047
|$10,552
|Clean
|$6,476
|$8,392
|$9,764
|Average
|$5,487
|$7,081
|$8,189
|Rough
|$4,498
|$5,770
|$6,614