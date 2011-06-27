  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
2008 Lincoln Mark LT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plush interior accommodations, smooth and quiet ride, real truck usability.
  • Too similar to the F-150 on which it's based, too much hard plastic trim inside, missing key safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it provides a lot of luxury for the money, the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT's upgrades don't justify its price jump over the otherwise very similar Ford F-150.

Vehicle overview

Americans love pickup trucks. They also like luxury. So it makes sense that there are some people out there who want both. For them, there's the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT luxury pickup. Based on the full-size Ford F-150 pickup, the Mark LT gains a bit of differentiation via its big Lincoln waterfall grille, additional chrome trim, special taillights and flashy wheels. Inside the cabin, wood accents and handsomely tailored leather seats give the initial impression expected of a premium brand.

The Lincoln offers a lot of luxury for the money, but it doesn't take much scrutiny to realize that the LT has but one degree of separation from the F-150. Disappointingly, the LT has the same basic interior design and hard plastic interior panels, and doesn't really offer any features that you can't get on the Ford. Look at an F-150 King Ranch and you'll be looking at pretty much the same truck.

In this ultra-niche segment, the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT faces just one direct competitor, the Cadillac Escalade EXT. And the Caddy, due to its superior performance, more refined cabin and greater functionality, is easily the better luxury pickup truck. If, by chance, you find yourself choosing the Mark LT, you'll likely want to make your purchase this year -- it's expected that Lincoln will discontinue the truck after 2008 due to slow sales.

2008 Lincoln Mark LT models

The 2008 Lincoln Mark LT luxury pickup is offered in one crew cab body style with a choice of two bed lengths: a 5.5-footer or a 6.5-footer. Both versions are available with two- or four-wheel drive. All Mark LTs come loaded with features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, plenty of chrome trim (including the grille, bumpers, mirrors and lower body side), leather seating, real wood trim, power and heated front seats, and driver-seat memory. A 300-watt stereo with satellite radio, an in-dash CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls is also standard.

Most options are grouped in a handful of available packages. The Power package gets you a sunroof, power-adjustable pedals, power-folding side mirrors and a power-sliding rear window. The Elite package includes the Power package's equipment plus a voice-activated navigation system, a rearview camera, reverse park assist, chrome running boards, a limited-slip differential and a trailer towing package. Individual options include 20-inch chrome wheels, chrome running boards, skid plates and more aggressive all-terrain tires.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Lincoln Mark LT gets a few new features. An optional rearview camera eases parking, while standard satellite radio provides additional audio entertainment. Remote engine start (a dealer-installed option) is also newly available.

Performance & mpg

A 5.4-liter V8 that makes 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque is matched to a four-speed automatic transmission. Although it has a smooth power delivery, the Ford-sourced V8 makes more noise than forward progress. With only four widely spaced gears to work with, the Mark LT takes 9.6 seconds to reach 60 mph, nearly 3 seconds slower than the Escalade EXT.

Although it's not quick, the Mark LT has enough torque to handle typical towing jobs with ease. Towing capacity, at 8,900 pounds, is more than respectable.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, but side airbags and stability control are not available. In government crash testing, the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT earned a perfect five-star rating for its crashworthiness in frontal impacts. Although the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety hasn't crash-tested a Lincoln Mark LT, it gave the similar Ford F-150 the highest possible rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

Around town, the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT has a remarkably refined ride, and negotiating the mall parking lot is easy thanks to the truck's quick, well-weighted steering. The Lincoln is similarly at ease on the highway, but in its effort to feel refined, every control feels carefully insulated from the road, as if you were driving an old Lincoln Continental. A stopping distance of 134 feet from 60 mph is good for such a heavy vehicle, though the brake pedal could benefit by having a firmer, more positive feel.

Interior

With wide, accommodating seats, the Lincoln Mark LT's interior looks the part of a luxury car. Contrasting piping around the seats gives the cabin an extra measure of elegance, while lots of leather and chrome drive the point home. As good as it looks at first, however, the Mark's humble origins are quickly revealed. Apart from the fancy seats and Lincoln symbols, one might as well be in a high-end F-150, complete with its many hard plastic surfaces and stock Ford switchgear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice Truck
Fishin' Dude,01/24/2009
The Mark is a pleasant truck that will do all I ask of it in hauling a boat comfortably. I like the features of sunroof, heated seats, a tad of leather and satellite radio. The reverse scanning system is top-notch. I find the Mark is first and foremost a truck. The Escalade, my other consideration was too elaborate for my needs.
Not for everyone, but perfect for us!
bar20,01/24/2009
I am 61 my wife is 55. This truck meets our needs perfectly. We wanted a truck that we could occasionly use for hauling as well as an excellent highway cruiser and mall hauler. We chose the white chocolate exterior and parchiment interior. I find the build quality to be excellent. Our truck did have a cloudy drivers side mirror and was replaced under warranty. The stereo with Sirius radio is outstanding. The 5.4L engine has plenty of power. My wife drove the truck from Palm Springs to the SF Bay Area a distance of about 600 miles and loved the way it drove and felt. There are still some 08's still available and I would say if you are looking for an upscale pickup this just might be it.
See all 2 reviews of the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2008 Lincoln Mark LT Overview

The Used 2008 Lincoln Mark LT is offered in the following submodels: Mark LT Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

