2008 Lincoln Mark LT Review
Pros & Cons
- Plush interior accommodations, smooth and quiet ride, real truck usability.
- Too similar to the F-150 on which it's based, too much hard plastic trim inside, missing key safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although it provides a lot of luxury for the money, the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT's upgrades don't justify its price jump over the otherwise very similar Ford F-150.
Vehicle overview
Americans love pickup trucks. They also like luxury. So it makes sense that there are some people out there who want both. For them, there's the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT luxury pickup. Based on the full-size Ford F-150 pickup, the Mark LT gains a bit of differentiation via its big Lincoln waterfall grille, additional chrome trim, special taillights and flashy wheels. Inside the cabin, wood accents and handsomely tailored leather seats give the initial impression expected of a premium brand.
The Lincoln offers a lot of luxury for the money, but it doesn't take much scrutiny to realize that the LT has but one degree of separation from the F-150. Disappointingly, the LT has the same basic interior design and hard plastic interior panels, and doesn't really offer any features that you can't get on the Ford. Look at an F-150 King Ranch and you'll be looking at pretty much the same truck.
In this ultra-niche segment, the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT faces just one direct competitor, the Cadillac Escalade EXT. And the Caddy, due to its superior performance, more refined cabin and greater functionality, is easily the better luxury pickup truck. If, by chance, you find yourself choosing the Mark LT, you'll likely want to make your purchase this year -- it's expected that Lincoln will discontinue the truck after 2008 due to slow sales.
2008 Lincoln Mark LT models
The 2008 Lincoln Mark LT luxury pickup is offered in one crew cab body style with a choice of two bed lengths: a 5.5-footer or a 6.5-footer. Both versions are available with two- or four-wheel drive. All Mark LTs come loaded with features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, plenty of chrome trim (including the grille, bumpers, mirrors and lower body side), leather seating, real wood trim, power and heated front seats, and driver-seat memory. A 300-watt stereo with satellite radio, an in-dash CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls is also standard.
Most options are grouped in a handful of available packages. The Power package gets you a sunroof, power-adjustable pedals, power-folding side mirrors and a power-sliding rear window. The Elite package includes the Power package's equipment plus a voice-activated navigation system, a rearview camera, reverse park assist, chrome running boards, a limited-slip differential and a trailer towing package. Individual options include 20-inch chrome wheels, chrome running boards, skid plates and more aggressive all-terrain tires.
2008 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A 5.4-liter V8 that makes 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque is matched to a four-speed automatic transmission. Although it has a smooth power delivery, the Ford-sourced V8 makes more noise than forward progress. With only four widely spaced gears to work with, the Mark LT takes 9.6 seconds to reach 60 mph, nearly 3 seconds slower than the Escalade EXT.
Although it's not quick, the Mark LT has enough torque to handle typical towing jobs with ease. Towing capacity, at 8,900 pounds, is more than respectable.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes are standard, but side airbags and stability control are not available. In government crash testing, the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT earned a perfect five-star rating for its crashworthiness in frontal impacts. Although the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety hasn't crash-tested a Lincoln Mark LT, it gave the similar Ford F-150 the highest possible rating of "Good" in frontal-offset crash testing.
Driving
Around town, the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT has a remarkably refined ride, and negotiating the mall parking lot is easy thanks to the truck's quick, well-weighted steering. The Lincoln is similarly at ease on the highway, but in its effort to feel refined, every control feels carefully insulated from the road, as if you were driving an old Lincoln Continental. A stopping distance of 134 feet from 60 mph is good for such a heavy vehicle, though the brake pedal could benefit by having a firmer, more positive feel.
Interior
With wide, accommodating seats, the Lincoln Mark LT's interior looks the part of a luxury car. Contrasting piping around the seats gives the cabin an extra measure of elegance, while lots of leather and chrome drive the point home. As good as it looks at first, however, the Mark's humble origins are quickly revealed. Apart from the fancy seats and Lincoln symbols, one might as well be in a high-end F-150, complete with its many hard plastic surfaces and stock Ford switchgear.
Features & Specs
Safety
