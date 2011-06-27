2007 Lincoln Mark LT Review
Pros & Cons
- Deluxe interior accommodations, smooth ride, real truck usability.
- Too much plastic inside for a luxury vehicle, too similar to the F-150 King Ranch, missing key safety features.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Essentially an F-150 with a grille kit, the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT isn't significantly different from its Ford sibling. Although it has an attractive interior, the Mark LT's upgrades don't justify its price compared to a loaded Ford pickup.
Vehicle overview
Lincoln's Mark LT is now in its second year and the brand's second attempt at building a luxury pickup truck. A few years ago, Lincoln offered the Blackwood, a luxury-themed pickup that never caught on with consumers due to its minimal utility. Thankfully, the 2007 Mark LT is a more comprehensive package. It can actually be used as a truck, should owners feel so inclined. This usefulness is enhanced this year with a newly available long-bed version.
On the outside, the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT's waterfall grille, special trim and flashy wheels make it look a little more upscale than the Ford F-150 on which it's based. At first glance, the interior would seem to be upscale enough to impress most luxury SUV owners, but there is simply too much plastic considering the LT's near $50,000 price. Still, the truck is spacious and comfortable. There are also some newly added options for the 2007 model year that put the Mark more in line with vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade EXT. Most notable is the new navigation system, a feature that was previously unavailable.
For better or for worse, the Lincoln Mark LT stays close to its Ford roots. The good news is that it has exceptional ride and handling characteristics, a usable cargo bed and decent towing capacity. The downside is that you can pretty much get the same truck in the less expensive F-150 King Ranch.
As luxury pickups go, there aren't many choices other than the Mark LT, Escalade EXT and Hummer H2 SUT. The EXT is a better truck, but is more expensive by about $10,000. The Hummer also costs more, and it's the least practical of the three for day-to-day driving. Overall, the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT isn't a bad choice. It's a little light on true luxury but makes up for it by providing workhorse qualities only a handful of luxury SUVs can offer.
2007 Lincoln Mark LT models
The 2007 Lincoln Mark LT is a luxury pickup truck offered in one body style with a slight variation. All Mark LTs are crew cabs and come with a 5.5-foot bed. A larger 6.5-foot bed is newly available for 2007, and both versions are available with two- or four-wheel drive. All Mark LTs come nicely equipped and include such standard exterior features as 18-inch wheels, chrome bumpers and a chrome grille. Inside, the LT comes with leather upholstery, real wood trim, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and two-position driver-seat memory. A 300-watt stereo with an in-dash CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted controls is also standard.
There are several new options for 2007, the most notable being a DVD-based navigation system. A rear-seat entertainment system is offered, as is satellite radio. Many of the Mark LT's options come in large packages, and most of those are designed to enhance the truck's appearance. For example, 20-inch wheels are now available, as are features like "Chocolate Clearcoat" paint, chrome running boards and a monochromatic paint scheme. More practical options include a limited-slip rear axle, park assist, skid plates and more aggressive all-terrain tires.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2007 Lincoln Mark LT is offered with just one engine, a 5.4 liter V8 that's good for 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque and is hooked up to a four-speed automatic transmission. With its smooth power delivery, the Ford-sourced V8 is well suited to Lincoln's luxury and has enough torque to give the Mark LT solid towing capability. Its towing capacity is rated at 8,900 pounds.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes are standard on all Mark LTs. Unlike some other pickups, the vehicle lacks side airbags and stability control. The NHTSA gives the Mark LT a perfect five-star rating for its crashworthiness in frontal impacts. The IIHS has not crash-tested a Lincoln Mark LT, but the agency did give the mechanically similar Ford F-150 a rating of "Good" (its highest rating) in frontal-offset crash testing.
Driving
Despite the Mark LT's powerful V8, the truck isn't really very quick. We recorded a 0-60 mph time of 9.8 seconds, and the big Lincoln got through the quarter-mile in a leisurely 16.9 seconds. However, it has enough torque to handle typical towing jobs with ease. Around town, the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT has a remarkably refined ride, and negotiating the mall parking lot is easy thanks to the truck's quick, well-weighted steering. On the other hand, we wish the brake pedal had a firmer, more positive feel.
Interior
With wide, accommodating seats the Lincoln Mark LT's interior looks the part of a luxury car. Contrasting piping around the seats give the cabin an extra measure of elegance, while lots of leather and chrome drive the point home. As good as it looks, however, a few seams start to show when you start poking around. Ford's King Ranch trucks have nicer leather and the Lincoln has far too many plastic surfaces for a luxury vehicle in this price range.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Mark LT
Related Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator