2007 Lincoln Mark LT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Deluxe interior accommodations, smooth ride, real truck usability.
  • Too much plastic inside for a luxury vehicle, too similar to the F-150 King Ranch, missing key safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Essentially an F-150 with a grille kit, the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT isn't significantly different from its Ford sibling. Although it has an attractive interior, the Mark LT's upgrades don't justify its price compared to a loaded Ford pickup.

Vehicle overview

Lincoln's Mark LT is now in its second year and the brand's second attempt at building a luxury pickup truck. A few years ago, Lincoln offered the Blackwood, a luxury-themed pickup that never caught on with consumers due to its minimal utility. Thankfully, the 2007 Mark LT is a more comprehensive package. It can actually be used as a truck, should owners feel so inclined. This usefulness is enhanced this year with a newly available long-bed version.

On the outside, the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT's waterfall grille, special trim and flashy wheels make it look a little more upscale than the Ford F-150 on which it's based. At first glance, the interior would seem to be upscale enough to impress most luxury SUV owners, but there is simply too much plastic considering the LT's near $50,000 price. Still, the truck is spacious and comfortable. There are also some newly added options for the 2007 model year that put the Mark more in line with vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade EXT. Most notable is the new navigation system, a feature that was previously unavailable.

For better or for worse, the Lincoln Mark LT stays close to its Ford roots. The good news is that it has exceptional ride and handling characteristics, a usable cargo bed and decent towing capacity. The downside is that you can pretty much get the same truck in the less expensive F-150 King Ranch.

As luxury pickups go, there aren't many choices other than the Mark LT, Escalade EXT and Hummer H2 SUT. The EXT is a better truck, but is more expensive by about $10,000. The Hummer also costs more, and it's the least practical of the three for day-to-day driving. Overall, the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT isn't a bad choice. It's a little light on true luxury but makes up for it by providing workhorse qualities only a handful of luxury SUVs can offer.

2007 Lincoln Mark LT models

The 2007 Lincoln Mark LT is a luxury pickup truck offered in one body style with a slight variation. All Mark LTs are crew cabs and come with a 5.5-foot bed. A larger 6.5-foot bed is newly available for 2007, and both versions are available with two- or four-wheel drive. All Mark LTs come nicely equipped and include such standard exterior features as 18-inch wheels, chrome bumpers and a chrome grille. Inside, the LT comes with leather upholstery, real wood trim, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and two-position driver-seat memory. A 300-watt stereo with an in-dash CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted controls is also standard.

There are several new options for 2007, the most notable being a DVD-based navigation system. A rear-seat entertainment system is offered, as is satellite radio. Many of the Mark LT's options come in large packages, and most of those are designed to enhance the truck's appearance. For example, 20-inch wheels are now available, as are features like "Chocolate Clearcoat" paint, chrome running boards and a monochromatic paint scheme. More practical options include a limited-slip rear axle, park assist, skid plates and more aggressive all-terrain tires.

2007 Highlights

The Lincoln Mark LT receives a few minor upgrades for the 2007 model year. Cosmetically, the grille and headlights have been slightly revised, while chrome trim has been added to the rear taillights. There's also a new monochromatic appearance package, optional 20-inch chrome wheels and optional dual power-folding outside mirrors. Inside, there's a revised center console, a standard auto-dimming rearview mirror and a new optional navigation system. Lincoln has also added an extended-wheelbase Mark LT to the lineup that features a longer, 6.5-foot cargo bed. Lastly, the drivetrain warranty has been expanded to six years/70,000 miles on all Lincoln products.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Lincoln Mark LT is offered with just one engine, a 5.4 liter V8 that's good for 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque and is hooked up to a four-speed automatic transmission. With its smooth power delivery, the Ford-sourced V8 is well suited to Lincoln's luxury and has enough torque to give the Mark LT solid towing capability. Its towing capacity is rated at 8,900 pounds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard on all Mark LTs. Unlike some other pickups, the vehicle lacks side airbags and stability control. The NHTSA gives the Mark LT a perfect five-star rating for its crashworthiness in frontal impacts. The IIHS has not crash-tested a Lincoln Mark LT, but the agency did give the mechanically similar Ford F-150 a rating of "Good" (its highest rating) in frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

Despite the Mark LT's powerful V8, the truck isn't really very quick. We recorded a 0-60 mph time of 9.8 seconds, and the big Lincoln got through the quarter-mile in a leisurely 16.9 seconds. However, it has enough torque to handle typical towing jobs with ease. Around town, the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT has a remarkably refined ride, and negotiating the mall parking lot is easy thanks to the truck's quick, well-weighted steering. On the other hand, we wish the brake pedal had a firmer, more positive feel.

Interior

With wide, accommodating seats the Lincoln Mark LT's interior looks the part of a luxury car. Contrasting piping around the seats give the cabin an extra measure of elegance, while lots of leather and chrome drive the point home. As good as it looks, however, a few seams start to show when you start poking around. Ford's King Ranch trucks have nicer leather and the Lincoln has far too many plastic surfaces for a luxury vehicle in this price range.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT.

5(47%)
4(47%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my 2007 Mark LT
dga57,12/31/2006
After owning five Ford pickups, the Mark LT seemed the logical "step up". As nice as the Lariat and King Ranch Fords are, Lincoln takes it up another notch. On the open road it is nearly as comfortable as my 2004 Town Car and/or the 2000 Navigator I had before that. I like the fact that it's based on the F150 because it is a tried and proven vehicle yet offers a more luxurious ride than I've had from my previous trucks. It's a definite keeper!
new 07 mark lt
john,09/28/2006
I decided on the Mark Lt after driving many trucks but always wanting more typical luxury features. I personally do not care that it is based on the 150 as that is a good truck- I view it as a luxury package on that truck. With the monochrome package and everything but rear dvd it is a great driving experience on the road, but the size, for me, makes it difficult for short shopping trips. I had an 05 tacoma that was a great truck but too basic. The looks of it are stellar, the ride height awesome, the luxury features the best available, and to me, ford is the mercedes of the truck category. Buy it if you really like the f-150 but want more luxury features, looks and exclusivity.
Need to improve the outlook on luxury
sae185628,11/04/2009
I bought this truck because it was dealer used and had only 12,000 miles on it. The truck rides great and seems to have power although I have not towed anything with it. Visually its a beautiful truck, but it has errors that should not be on luxury vehicles. The chrome rocker panels are wavy looking. The drivers seat is already showing signs of tear and wear with only 13,100 miles on it. The shifter feels cheap and the gas mileage is horrendous. 12-13mpg average. The touch screen for the radio and navigation is a pain to scroll through. No rear air controls. The brake dust is comparable to Mercedes and BMW.
Classy Truck
david fulks,05/14/2007
Beautiful truck on the inside and outside. Lots of features including moonroof, navigation, satellite radio, traction control, park assist, and excellent seating with good leg space in front and back. Rides good, looks good and get lot of people who see the exterior and want to see interior. All who look say wow! Nice truck. Driver and passengers have good seats with a good view. Has a four year bumper-to-bumper warranty, 5-year roadside assistance and 70,000 mile powertrain, plus first year maintenance is free. Beats the warranty on most other trucks. Glad I bought my Lincoln Mark LT. Love it!
See all 17 reviews of the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT Overview

The Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT is offered in the following submodels: Mark LT Crew Cab. Available styles include 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

