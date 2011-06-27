Vehicle overview

Lincoln's Mark LT is now in its second year and the brand's second attempt at building a luxury pickup truck. A few years ago, Lincoln offered the Blackwood, a luxury-themed pickup that never caught on with consumers due to its minimal utility. Thankfully, the 2007 Mark LT is a more comprehensive package. It can actually be used as a truck, should owners feel so inclined. This usefulness is enhanced this year with a newly available long-bed version.

On the outside, the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT's waterfall grille, special trim and flashy wheels make it look a little more upscale than the Ford F-150 on which it's based. At first glance, the interior would seem to be upscale enough to impress most luxury SUV owners, but there is simply too much plastic considering the LT's near $50,000 price. Still, the truck is spacious and comfortable. There are also some newly added options for the 2007 model year that put the Mark more in line with vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade EXT. Most notable is the new navigation system, a feature that was previously unavailable.

For better or for worse, the Lincoln Mark LT stays close to its Ford roots. The good news is that it has exceptional ride and handling characteristics, a usable cargo bed and decent towing capacity. The downside is that you can pretty much get the same truck in the less expensive F-150 King Ranch.

As luxury pickups go, there aren't many choices other than the Mark LT, Escalade EXT and Hummer H2 SUT. The EXT is a better truck, but is more expensive by about $10,000. The Hummer also costs more, and it's the least practical of the three for day-to-day driving. Overall, the 2007 Lincoln Mark LT isn't a bad choice. It's a little light on true luxury but makes up for it by providing workhorse qualities only a handful of luxury SUVs can offer.