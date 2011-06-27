Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT for Sale

  • $14,500

    2007 Lincoln Mark LT Base

    123,383 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Don Johnson's Hayward Motors Chevrolet - Hayward / Wisconsin

    ** Dealer Service Records Available **, ** Sunroof / Moonroof **, ** Leather Interior **, ** Factory Trailer Pkg **, ** Factory Running Boards **, ** 4X4 **, ** Heated Seats **, Body Color Front/Rear Bumpers, Body Color Grille Surround, Chrome-Plated Running Boards, Class IV Trailer Tow, a Heavy-Duty 72-Amp Battery for those cold mornings, Monochrome Appearance Package, Monochrome Elite Appearance Package, Navigation System, Order Code 508A, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Mirrors w/Body Color Mirror Caps, Power Moonroof w/1-Touch Open/Close, Power Rear Sliding Window, Reverse Sensing System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Unique Bodyside Chrome Lettering, Upgraded Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Radiator. Odometer is 23884 miles below market average! Local trade!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LTPW185X7FJ02378
    Stock: HJ02378
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $9,990

    2007 Lincoln Mark LT Base

    177,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LTPW18587FJ02993
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,897

    2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base

    139,521 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina

    Clean CARFAX. Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Lincoln Mark LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Triton 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V 4WD. In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call or text (803) 900-0752 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price indicated assumes eligibility and includes $589 closing fee - Price does not include dealer installed options, plus tax, tag, and title.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LTPW18566FJ11870
    Stock: 9605A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • New Listing
    $10,995

    2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base

    168,489 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington

    *New Arrival* *CarFax 1-Owner* *This 2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base will sell fast -Leather ABS Brakes -Automatic Headlights Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mark LT is sure to sell fast. - Garage Door Opener -CARFAX 1-Owner and many other amenities that are sure to please. This Dealership prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! Give us a call at 866-640-8859 to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LTPW18566FJ12422
    Stock: 155992A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • New Listing
    $8,995

    2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base

    210,809 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Charlie Obaugh Chevrolet - Waynesboro / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LTPW18586FJ13460
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,850

    2008 Lincoln Mark LT Base

    130,273 miles
    Delivery available*

    White's 57 Ford - Orrville / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LTPW18508FJ03976
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,993

    2008 Lincoln Mark LT Base

    193,657 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Batesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Batesville / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5LTPW18568FJ02346
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

