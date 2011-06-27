Close

Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina

Clean CARFAX. Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Lincoln Mark LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Triton 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V 4WD. In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call or text (803) 900-0752 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price indicated assumes eligibility and includes $589 closing fee - Price does not include dealer installed options, plus tax, tag, and title.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LTPW18566FJ11870

Stock: 9605A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020