Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $14,500
2007 Lincoln Mark LT Base123,383 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Don Johnson's Hayward Motors Chevrolet - Hayward / Wisconsin
** Dealer Service Records Available **, ** Sunroof / Moonroof **, ** Leather Interior **, ** Factory Trailer Pkg **, ** Factory Running Boards **, ** 4X4 **, ** Heated Seats **, Body Color Front/Rear Bumpers, Body Color Grille Surround, Chrome-Plated Running Boards, Class IV Trailer Tow, a Heavy-Duty 72-Amp Battery for those cold mornings, Monochrome Appearance Package, Monochrome Elite Appearance Package, Navigation System, Order Code 508A, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Mirrors w/Body Color Mirror Caps, Power Moonroof w/1-Touch Open/Close, Power Rear Sliding Window, Reverse Sensing System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Unique Bodyside Chrome Lettering, Upgraded Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Radiator. Odometer is 23884 miles below market average! Local trade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW185X7FJ02378
Stock: HJ02378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $9,990
2007 Lincoln Mark LT Base177,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18587FJ02993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,897
2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base139,521 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lugoff / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX. Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic 2006 Lincoln Mark LT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Triton 5.4L V8 SOHC 24V 4WD. In order to offer the EXTREMELY LOW prices seen on this website we are very small staffed and work off of appointments. Please call or text (803) 900-0752 to schedule showing of a vehicle with an excellent sales consultant. Price indicated assumes eligibility and includes $589 closing fee - Price does not include dealer installed options, plus tax, tag, and title.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18566FJ11870
Stock: 9605A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- New Listing$10,995
2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base168,489 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
*New Arrival* *CarFax 1-Owner* *This 2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base will sell fast -Leather ABS Brakes -Automatic Headlights Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Mark LT is sure to sell fast. - Garage Door Opener -CARFAX 1-Owner and many other amenities that are sure to please. This Dealership prides itself on value pricing its vehicles and exceeding all customer expectations! Give us a call at 866-640-8859 to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18566FJ12422
Stock: 155992A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$8,995
2006 Lincoln Mark LT Base210,809 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Charlie Obaugh Chevrolet - Waynesboro / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18586FJ13460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,850
2008 Lincoln Mark LT Base130,273 milesDelivery available*
White's 57 Ford - Orrville / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18508FJ03976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,993
2008 Lincoln Mark LT Base193,657 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Batesville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Batesville / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LTPW18568FJ02346
Certified Pre-Owned: No