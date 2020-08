Close

** Dealer Service Records Available **, ** Sunroof / Moonroof **, ** Leather Interior **, ** Factory Trailer Pkg **, ** Factory Running Boards **, ** 4X4 **, ** Heated Seats **, Body Color Front/Rear Bumpers, Body Color Grille Surround, Chrome-Plated Running Boards, Class IV Trailer Tow, a Heavy-Duty 72-Amp Battery for those cold mornings, Monochrome Appearance Package, Monochrome Elite Appearance Package, Navigation System, Order Code 508A, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding Mirrors w/Body Color Mirror Caps, Power Moonroof w/1-Touch Open/Close, Power Rear Sliding Window, Reverse Sensing System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Unique Bodyside Chrome Lettering, Upgraded Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Upgraded Radiator. Odometer is 23884 miles below market average! Local trade!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Lincoln Mark LT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

VIN: 5LTPW185X7FJ02378

Stock: HJ02378

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020