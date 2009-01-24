Vehicle overview

Americans love pickup trucks. They also like luxury. So it makes sense that there are some people out there who want both. For them, there's the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT luxury pickup. Based on the full-size Ford F-150 pickup, the Mark LT gains a bit of differentiation via its big Lincoln waterfall grille, additional chrome trim, special taillights and flashy wheels. Inside the cabin, wood accents and handsomely tailored leather seats give the initial impression expected of a premium brand.

The Lincoln offers a lot of luxury for the money, but it doesn't take much scrutiny to realize that the LT has but one degree of separation from the F-150. Disappointingly, the LT has the same basic interior design and hard plastic interior panels, and doesn't really offer any features that you can't get on the Ford. Look at an F-150 King Ranch and you'll be looking at pretty much the same truck.

In this ultra-niche segment, the 2008 Lincoln Mark LT faces just one direct competitor, the Cadillac Escalade EXT. And the Caddy, due to its superior performance, more refined cabin and greater functionality, is easily the better luxury pickup truck. If, by chance, you find yourself choosing the Mark LT, you'll likely want to make your purchase this year -- it's expected that Lincoln will discontinue the truck after 2008 due to slow sales.