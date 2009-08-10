Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT for Sale Near Me

This has been one of the best trucks i've owned! I had a Ford F-150 Lariat previously and this truck blows it away. The exterior looks great along with the interior, the interior could be better quality in spots but overall it's pretty good. I put a lot of miles on it each year and only had one problem with one of the back up sensors, but Ford's great warrenty (50,000 bumper to bumper warrenty) backed me up and I didn't pay a penny. The gas mileage isn't bad for such a large truck I avg. about 14-15 in the city and 18-20 on the highway. This is a great truck and would recommend it to anybody. I'd by another one any day! Lincoln should have never stopped making this car,maybe they will again

