Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT for Sale Near Me

7 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Mark LT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  • 2006 Lincoln Mark LT in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Lincoln Mark LT

    139,521 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,897

    Details
  • 2006 Lincoln Mark LT in Gray
    used

    2006 Lincoln Mark LT

    168,489 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lincoln Mark LT in Gray
    used

    2006 Lincoln Mark LT

    210,809 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Lincoln Mark LT
    used

    2007 Lincoln Mark LT

    123,383 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2007 Lincoln Mark LT
    used

    2007 Lincoln Mark LT

    177,000 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2008 Lincoln Mark LT
    used

    2008 Lincoln Mark LT

    130,273 miles

    $13,850

    Details
  • 2008 Lincoln Mark LT
    used

    2008 Lincoln Mark LT

    193,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,993

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln Mark LT searches:

Showing 1 - 7 out of 7 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Mark LT
  4. Used 2006 Lincoln Mark LT

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Mark LT

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Mark LT
Overall Consumer Rating
4.647 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Excellent Truck
GreatTruck,10/08/2009
This has been one of the best trucks i've owned! I had a Ford F-150 Lariat previously and this truck blows it away. The exterior looks great along with the interior, the interior could be better quality in spots but overall it's pretty good. I put a lot of miles on it each year and only had one problem with one of the back up sensors, but Ford's great warrenty (50,000 bumper to bumper warrenty) backed me up and I didn't pay a penny. The gas mileage isn't bad for such a large truck I avg. about 14-15 in the city and 18-20 on the highway. This is a great truck and would recommend it to anybody. I'd by another one any day! Lincoln should have never stopped making this car,maybe they will again
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
Mark LT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln Mark LT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings