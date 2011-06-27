Estimated values
2012 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,517
|$14,763
|$16,559
|Clean
|$11,936
|$14,063
|$15,737
|Average
|$10,773
|$12,664
|$14,092
|Rough
|$9,610
|$11,265
|$12,447
Estimated values
2012 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,841
|$15,166
|$17,026
|Clean
|$12,245
|$14,447
|$16,180
|Average
|$11,051
|$13,010
|$14,489
|Rough
|$9,858
|$11,573
|$12,798