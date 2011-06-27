Estimated values
2010 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,124
|$11,151
|$12,549
|Clean
|$8,639
|$10,545
|$11,832
|Average
|$7,669
|$9,332
|$10,397
|Rough
|$6,699
|$8,120
|$8,963
Estimated values
2010 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,372
|$11,471
|$12,916
|Clean
|$8,874
|$10,848
|$12,178
|Average
|$7,878
|$9,600
|$10,702
|Rough
|$6,881
|$8,353
|$9,225