Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,229
|$7,061
|$8,605
|Clean
|$5,042
|$6,801
|$8,269
|Average
|$4,669
|$6,280
|$7,598
|Rough
|$4,296
|$5,759
|$6,928
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,170
|$5,631
|$6,861
|Clean
|$4,021
|$5,423
|$6,593
|Average
|$3,723
|$5,008
|$6,059
|Rough
|$3,426
|$4,592
|$5,524
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,731
|$3,292
|$3,768
|Clean
|$2,633
|$3,170
|$3,621
|Average
|$2,438
|$2,927
|$3,328
|Rough
|$2,243
|$2,685
|$3,034
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,060
|$5,527
|$6,764
|Clean
|$3,915
|$5,323
|$6,500
|Average
|$3,625
|$4,916
|$5,973
|Rough
|$3,335
|$4,508
|$5,446
Estimated values
2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,897
|$6,777
|$8,359
|Clean
|$4,723
|$6,527
|$8,033
|Average
|$4,373
|$6,027
|$7,381
|Rough
|$4,023
|$5,527
|$6,730