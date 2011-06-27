Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Forenza S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,014
|$1,740
|$2,129
|Clean
|$903
|$1,554
|$1,904
|Average
|$683
|$1,184
|$1,454
|Rough
|$462
|$814
|$1,004
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,425
|$2,459
|$3,014
|Clean
|$1,270
|$2,197
|$2,696
|Average
|$959
|$1,674
|$2,059
|Rough
|$649
|$1,150
|$1,422
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Forenza LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,546
|$2,525
|$3,050
|Clean
|$1,377
|$2,256
|$2,728
|Average
|$1,041
|$1,719
|$2,084
|Rough
|$704
|$1,181
|$1,439
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Forenza S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,310
|$2,360
|$2,925
|Clean
|$1,167
|$2,109
|$2,616
|Average
|$882
|$1,607
|$1,998
|Rough
|$597
|$1,104
|$1,380
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Forenza EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,488
|$2,526
|$3,084
|Clean
|$1,326
|$2,257
|$2,759
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,719
|$2,107
|Rough
|$678
|$1,182
|$1,455