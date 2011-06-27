  1. Home
2001 Suzuki Vitara Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,006$1,854$2,295
Clean$902$1,663$2,063
Average$696$1,281$1,598
Rough$489$900$1,133
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Alloy Wheels (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,023$1,861$2,296
Clean$918$1,670$2,064
Average$708$1,286$1,599
Rough$497$903$1,134
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$968$1,799$2,230
Clean$868$1,614$2,004
Average$669$1,244$1,553
Rough$471$873$1,101
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,010$1,847$2,281
Clean$907$1,657$2,050
Average$699$1,277$1,589
Rough$491$896$1,127
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV w/Alloy Wheels (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,010$1,847$2,281
Clean$907$1,657$2,050
Average$699$1,277$1,589
Rough$491$896$1,127
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$974$1,806$2,237
Clean$874$1,620$2,011
Average$673$1,248$1,558
Rough$473$876$1,105
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,010$1,847$2,281
Clean$907$1,657$2,050
Average$699$1,277$1,589
Rough$491$896$1,127
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV w/Alloy Wheels (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$986$1,820$2,252
Clean$885$1,633$2,024
Average$682$1,258$1,568
Rough$479$883$1,112
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JS 2WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$901$1,723$2,148
Clean$809$1,545$1,931
Average$623$1,190$1,496
Rough$438$836$1,061
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$948$1,776$2,205
Clean$851$1,594$1,982
Average$656$1,228$1,536
Rough$461$862$1,089
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,008$1,844$2,278
Clean$904$1,654$2,047
Average$697$1,274$1,586
Rough$490$895$1,125
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JX 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$945$1,773$2,202
Clean$848$1,590$1,979
Average$654$1,225$1,533
Rough$459$860$1,087
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$983$1,817$2,248
Clean$882$1,630$2,021
Average$680$1,255$1,566
Rough$478$881$1,110
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$943$1,770$2,198
Clean$846$1,587$1,976
Average$652$1,223$1,531
Rough$458$858$1,086
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JS 2WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$929$1,755$2,182
Clean$833$1,574$1,962
Average$642$1,213$1,520
Rough$452$851$1,078
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JX 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$971$1,803$2,234
Clean$872$1,617$2,008
Average$672$1,246$1,555
Rough$472$875$1,103
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$990$1,821$2,252
Clean$888$1,634$2,024
Average$685$1,259$1,568
Rough$481$883$1,112
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Alloy Wheels (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,046$1,888$2,323
Clean$938$1,693$2,088
Average$723$1,305$1,618
Rough$508$916$1,148
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,043$1,830$2,237
Clean$935$1,642$2,011
Average$721$1,265$1,558
Rough$507$888$1,105
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,035$1,875$2,310
Clean$928$1,682$2,076
Average$716$1,296$1,608
Rough$503$910$1,141
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Suzuki Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Suzuki Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $868 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,614 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Vitara is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Suzuki Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $868 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,614 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Suzuki Vitara, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Suzuki Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $868 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,614 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Suzuki Vitara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Suzuki Vitara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Suzuki Vitara ranges from $471 to $2,230, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Suzuki Vitara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.