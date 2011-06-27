Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,854
|$2,295
|Clean
|$902
|$1,663
|$2,063
|Average
|$696
|$1,281
|$1,598
|Rough
|$489
|$900
|$1,133
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Alloy Wheels (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,023
|$1,861
|$2,296
|Clean
|$918
|$1,670
|$2,064
|Average
|$708
|$1,286
|$1,599
|Rough
|$497
|$903
|$1,134
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$968
|$1,799
|$2,230
|Clean
|$868
|$1,614
|$2,004
|Average
|$669
|$1,244
|$1,553
|Rough
|$471
|$873
|$1,101
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,847
|$2,281
|Clean
|$907
|$1,657
|$2,050
|Average
|$699
|$1,277
|$1,589
|Rough
|$491
|$896
|$1,127
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV w/Alloy Wheels (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,847
|$2,281
|Clean
|$907
|$1,657
|$2,050
|Average
|$699
|$1,277
|$1,589
|Rough
|$491
|$896
|$1,127
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$974
|$1,806
|$2,237
|Clean
|$874
|$1,620
|$2,011
|Average
|$673
|$1,248
|$1,558
|Rough
|$473
|$876
|$1,105
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,847
|$2,281
|Clean
|$907
|$1,657
|$2,050
|Average
|$699
|$1,277
|$1,589
|Rough
|$491
|$896
|$1,127
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV w/Alloy Wheels (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$986
|$1,820
|$2,252
|Clean
|$885
|$1,633
|$2,024
|Average
|$682
|$1,258
|$1,568
|Rough
|$479
|$883
|$1,112
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JS 2WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,723
|$2,148
|Clean
|$809
|$1,545
|$1,931
|Average
|$623
|$1,190
|$1,496
|Rough
|$438
|$836
|$1,061
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$948
|$1,776
|$2,205
|Clean
|$851
|$1,594
|$1,982
|Average
|$656
|$1,228
|$1,536
|Rough
|$461
|$862
|$1,089
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,008
|$1,844
|$2,278
|Clean
|$904
|$1,654
|$2,047
|Average
|$697
|$1,274
|$1,586
|Rough
|$490
|$895
|$1,125
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JX 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$945
|$1,773
|$2,202
|Clean
|$848
|$1,590
|$1,979
|Average
|$654
|$1,225
|$1,533
|Rough
|$459
|$860
|$1,087
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$983
|$1,817
|$2,248
|Clean
|$882
|$1,630
|$2,021
|Average
|$680
|$1,255
|$1,566
|Rough
|$478
|$881
|$1,110
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$943
|$1,770
|$2,198
|Clean
|$846
|$1,587
|$1,976
|Average
|$652
|$1,223
|$1,531
|Rough
|$458
|$858
|$1,086
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JS 2WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$929
|$1,755
|$2,182
|Clean
|$833
|$1,574
|$1,962
|Average
|$642
|$1,213
|$1,520
|Rough
|$452
|$851
|$1,078
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JX 4WD 2dr Soft Top SUV (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$971
|$1,803
|$2,234
|Clean
|$872
|$1,617
|$2,008
|Average
|$672
|$1,246
|$1,555
|Rough
|$472
|$875
|$1,103
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$990
|$1,821
|$2,252
|Clean
|$888
|$1,634
|$2,024
|Average
|$685
|$1,259
|$1,568
|Rough
|$481
|$883
|$1,112
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Alloy Wheels (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,046
|$1,888
|$2,323
|Clean
|$938
|$1,693
|$2,088
|Average
|$723
|$1,305
|$1,618
|Rough
|$508
|$916
|$1,148
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,043
|$1,830
|$2,237
|Clean
|$935
|$1,642
|$2,011
|Average
|$721
|$1,265
|$1,558
|Rough
|$507
|$888
|$1,105
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,035
|$1,875
|$2,310
|Clean
|$928
|$1,682
|$2,076
|Average
|$716
|$1,296
|$1,608
|Rough
|$503
|$910
|$1,141