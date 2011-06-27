Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$956
|$1,877
|$2,370
|Clean
|$844
|$1,660
|$2,098
|Average
|$619
|$1,227
|$1,556
|Rough
|$395
|$794
|$1,013
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$940
|$1,859
|$2,351
|Clean
|$829
|$1,645
|$2,082
|Average
|$609
|$1,216
|$1,543
|Rough
|$388
|$787
|$1,005
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$922
|$1,837
|$2,326
|Clean
|$814
|$1,626
|$2,060
|Average
|$597
|$1,202
|$1,527
|Rough
|$381
|$778
|$995
Estimated values
1999 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$906
|$1,817
|$2,304
|Clean
|$799
|$1,608
|$2,040
|Average
|$587
|$1,188
|$1,513
|Rough
|$374
|$769
|$985