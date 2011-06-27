Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,420
|$2,497
|$3,079
|Clean
|$1,299
|$2,281
|$2,812
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,850
|$2,279
|Rough
|$814
|$1,419
|$1,745
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara EX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,496
|$2,499
|$3,042
|Clean
|$1,369
|$2,283
|$2,778
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,852
|$2,251
|Rough
|$858
|$1,421
|$1,724
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,423
|$2,985
|Clean
|$1,264
|$2,214
|$2,726
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,795
|$2,209
|Rough
|$792
|$1,377
|$1,692
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara EX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,522
|$3,089
|Clean
|$1,348
|$2,305
|$2,822
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,869
|$2,286
|Rough
|$845
|$1,434
|$1,751
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,397
|$2,439
|$3,003
|Clean
|$1,278
|$2,229
|$2,743
|Average
|$1,039
|$1,808
|$2,222
|Rough
|$801
|$1,387
|$1,702
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,429
|$2,474
|$3,038
|Clean
|$1,307
|$2,260
|$2,775
|Average
|$1,063
|$1,833
|$2,248
|Rough
|$819
|$1,406
|$1,722
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$2,457
|$3,021
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,245
|$2,759
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,821
|$2,235
|Rough
|$810
|$1,397
|$1,712
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,435
|$2,480
|$3,045
|Clean
|$1,312
|$2,266
|$2,781
|Average
|$1,067
|$1,838
|$2,253
|Rough
|$822
|$1,410
|$1,726
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,574
|$2,557
|$3,088
|Clean
|$1,440
|$2,336
|$2,821
|Average
|$1,171
|$1,895
|$2,285
|Rough
|$902
|$1,453
|$1,750