  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Grand Vitara
  4. Used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara
  5. Appraisal value

2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,420$2,497$3,079
Clean$1,299$2,281$2,812
Average$1,056$1,850$2,279
Rough$814$1,419$1,745
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara EX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,496$2,499$3,042
Clean$1,369$2,283$2,778
Average$1,113$1,852$2,251
Rough$858$1,421$1,724
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,381$2,423$2,985
Clean$1,264$2,214$2,726
Average$1,028$1,795$2,209
Rough$792$1,377$1,692
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara EX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,474$2,522$3,089
Clean$1,348$2,305$2,822
Average$1,097$1,869$2,286
Rough$845$1,434$1,751
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,397$2,439$3,003
Clean$1,278$2,229$2,743
Average$1,039$1,808$2,222
Rough$801$1,387$1,702
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV w/ABS (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,429$2,474$3,038
Clean$1,307$2,260$2,775
Average$1,063$1,833$2,248
Rough$819$1,406$1,722
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,414$2,457$3,021
Clean$1,293$2,245$2,759
Average$1,051$1,821$2,235
Rough$810$1,397$1,712
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,435$2,480$3,045
Clean$1,312$2,266$2,781
Average$1,067$1,838$2,253
Rough$822$1,410$1,726
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,574$2,557$3,088
Clean$1,440$2,336$2,821
Average$1,171$1,895$2,285
Rough$902$1,453$1,750
Sell my 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Grand Vitara near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,264 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,214 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Grand Vitara is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,264 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,214 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,264 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,214 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara ranges from $792 to $2,985, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.