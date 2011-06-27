Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Swift GL 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$937
|$1,914
|$2,424
|Clean
|$827
|$1,692
|$2,149
|Average
|$606
|$1,250
|$1,597
|Rough
|$385
|$808
|$1,045
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Swift GA 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$923
|$1,897
|$2,406
|Clean
|$814
|$1,678
|$2,133
|Average
|$597
|$1,239
|$1,585
|Rough
|$379
|$801
|$1,038
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Swift GA 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$896
|$1,862
|$2,369
|Clean
|$791
|$1,647
|$2,100
|Average
|$580
|$1,216
|$1,561
|Rough
|$368
|$786
|$1,022
Estimated values
2001 Suzuki Swift GL 2dr Hatchback (1.3L 4cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$961
|$1,944
|$2,459
|Clean
|$848
|$1,720
|$2,179
|Average
|$621
|$1,270
|$1,620
|Rough
|$395
|$820
|$1,060