  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Kizashi
  4. Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Suzuki Kizashi Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,866$4,952$5,848
Clean$3,619$4,640$5,463
Average$3,126$4,018$4,693
Rough$2,632$3,396$3,923
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,719$4,787$5,667
Clean$3,481$4,487$5,294
Average$3,006$3,885$4,548
Rough$2,531$3,283$3,802
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,441$4,633$5,607
Clean$3,221$4,342$5,238
Average$2,782$3,760$4,500
Rough$2,342$3,178$3,762
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,784$4,880$5,781
Clean$3,543$4,573$5,400
Average$3,059$3,960$4,639
Rough$2,576$3,346$3,878
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,527$4,650$5,570
Clean$3,302$4,358$5,203
Average$2,852$3,774$4,470
Rough$2,401$3,189$3,737
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,543$4,664$5,583
Clean$3,317$4,371$5,215
Average$2,864$3,785$4,480
Rough$2,412$3,199$3,745
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,398$4,330$5,100
Clean$3,181$4,058$4,765
Average$2,747$3,514$4,093
Rough$2,313$2,970$3,422
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,866$4,952$5,848
Clean$3,619$4,640$5,463
Average$3,126$4,018$4,693
Rough$2,632$3,396$3,923
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,913$5,377$6,565
Clean$3,663$5,039$6,133
Average$3,163$4,363$5,269
Rough$2,663$3,687$4,404
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE Leather Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,638$4,750$5,661
Clean$3,406$4,451$5,289
Average$2,941$3,854$4,543
Rough$2,476$3,257$3,798
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,877$4,887$5,725
Clean$3,629$4,580$5,348
Average$3,134$3,966$4,594
Rough$2,639$3,351$3,841
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,442$4,572$5,497
Clean$3,222$4,285$5,135
Average$2,782$3,710$4,411
Rough$2,343$3,136$3,688
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,670$4,778$5,688
Clean$3,436$4,478$5,313
Average$2,967$3,877$4,565
Rough$2,498$3,277$3,816
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,784$4,880$5,781
Clean$3,543$4,573$5,400
Average$3,059$3,960$4,639
Rough$2,576$3,346$3,878
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE Leather Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,725$4,826$5,732
Clean$3,487$4,523$5,355
Average$3,011$3,917$4,600
Rough$2,535$3,310$3,845
Sell my 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Kizashi near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Suzuki Kizashi on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,221 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,342 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Kizashi is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,221 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,342 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Suzuki Kizashi, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Suzuki Kizashi with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,221 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,342 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi ranges from $2,342 to $5,607, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Suzuki Kizashi is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.