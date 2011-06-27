Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,866
|$4,952
|$5,848
|Clean
|$3,619
|$4,640
|$5,463
|Average
|$3,126
|$4,018
|$4,693
|Rough
|$2,632
|$3,396
|$3,923
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,719
|$4,787
|$5,667
|Clean
|$3,481
|$4,487
|$5,294
|Average
|$3,006
|$3,885
|$4,548
|Rough
|$2,531
|$3,283
|$3,802
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,441
|$4,633
|$5,607
|Clean
|$3,221
|$4,342
|$5,238
|Average
|$2,782
|$3,760
|$4,500
|Rough
|$2,342
|$3,178
|$3,762
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,784
|$4,880
|$5,781
|Clean
|$3,543
|$4,573
|$5,400
|Average
|$3,059
|$3,960
|$4,639
|Rough
|$2,576
|$3,346
|$3,878
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,527
|$4,650
|$5,570
|Clean
|$3,302
|$4,358
|$5,203
|Average
|$2,852
|$3,774
|$4,470
|Rough
|$2,401
|$3,189
|$3,737
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,543
|$4,664
|$5,583
|Clean
|$3,317
|$4,371
|$5,215
|Average
|$2,864
|$3,785
|$4,480
|Rough
|$2,412
|$3,199
|$3,745
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,398
|$4,330
|$5,100
|Clean
|$3,181
|$4,058
|$4,765
|Average
|$2,747
|$3,514
|$4,093
|Rough
|$2,313
|$2,970
|$3,422
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,866
|$4,952
|$5,848
|Clean
|$3,619
|$4,640
|$5,463
|Average
|$3,126
|$4,018
|$4,693
|Rough
|$2,632
|$3,396
|$3,923
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,913
|$5,377
|$6,565
|Clean
|$3,663
|$5,039
|$6,133
|Average
|$3,163
|$4,363
|$5,269
|Rough
|$2,663
|$3,687
|$4,404
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE Leather Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,638
|$4,750
|$5,661
|Clean
|$3,406
|$4,451
|$5,289
|Average
|$2,941
|$3,854
|$4,543
|Rough
|$2,476
|$3,257
|$3,798
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,877
|$4,887
|$5,725
|Clean
|$3,629
|$4,580
|$5,348
|Average
|$3,134
|$3,966
|$4,594
|Rough
|$2,639
|$3,351
|$3,841
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,442
|$4,572
|$5,497
|Clean
|$3,222
|$4,285
|$5,135
|Average
|$2,782
|$3,710
|$4,411
|Rough
|$2,343
|$3,136
|$3,688
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,670
|$4,778
|$5,688
|Clean
|$3,436
|$4,478
|$5,313
|Average
|$2,967
|$3,877
|$4,565
|Rough
|$2,498
|$3,277
|$3,816
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,784
|$4,880
|$5,781
|Clean
|$3,543
|$4,573
|$5,400
|Average
|$3,059
|$3,960
|$4,639
|Rough
|$2,576
|$3,346
|$3,878
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Kizashi SE Leather Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,725
|$4,826
|$5,732
|Clean
|$3,487
|$4,523
|$5,355
|Average
|$3,011
|$3,917
|$4,600
|Rough
|$2,535
|$3,310
|$3,845