Estimated values
1997 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$695
|$1,368
|$1,708
|Clean
|$620
|$1,219
|$1,527
|Average
|$468
|$921
|$1,165
|Rough
|$316
|$623
|$804
Estimated values
1997 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$674
|$1,339
|$1,676
|Clean
|$600
|$1,193
|$1,499
|Average
|$453
|$902
|$1,144
|Rough
|$306
|$610
|$789
Estimated values
1997 Suzuki Sidekick JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$586
|$1,231
|$1,559
|Clean
|$522
|$1,097
|$1,394
|Average
|$394
|$829
|$1,064
|Rough
|$266
|$561
|$734
Estimated values
1997 Suzuki Sidekick Sport JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$654
|$1,317
|$1,654
|Clean
|$583
|$1,174
|$1,479
|Average
|$440
|$887
|$1,129
|Rough
|$297
|$600
|$778
Estimated values
1997 Suzuki Sidekick JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,267
|$1,599
|Clean
|$547
|$1,129
|$1,430
|Average
|$413
|$853
|$1,091
|Rough
|$279
|$578
|$753
Estimated values
1997 Suzuki Sidekick JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,273
|$1,605
|Clean
|$551
|$1,135
|$1,435
|Average
|$416
|$857
|$1,095
|Rough
|$281
|$580
|$755
Estimated values
1997 Suzuki Sidekick JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$643
|$1,304
|$1,638
|Clean
|$573
|$1,162
|$1,465
|Average
|$433
|$878
|$1,118
|Rough
|$292
|$594
|$771