2007 Suzuki Forenza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,160$1,855$2,232
Clean$1,052$1,687$2,030
Average$835$1,350$1,628
Rough$618$1,012$1,225
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,593$2,619$3,172
Clean$1,444$2,381$2,886
Average$1,147$1,905$2,314
Rough$849$1,429$1,742
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,601$2,550$3,063
Clean$1,452$2,318$2,787
Average$1,152$1,855$2,234
Rough$853$1,392$1,682
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,582$2,608$3,161
Clean$1,434$2,371$2,876
Average$1,138$1,897$2,306
Rough$842$1,423$1,736
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,567$2,592$3,144
Clean$1,420$2,357$2,861
Average$1,127$1,885$2,294
Rough$835$1,414$1,727
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,614$2,641$3,195
Clean$1,463$2,401$2,907
Average$1,161$1,921$2,331
Rough$860$1,441$1,754
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,534$2,557$3,109
Clean$1,390$2,324$2,829
Average$1,104$1,860$2,268
Rough$817$1,395$1,707
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,569$2,418$2,875
Clean$1,423$2,198$2,616
Average$1,129$1,759$2,098
Rough$836$1,319$1,579
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,574$2,599$3,152
Clean$1,427$2,363$2,868
Average$1,132$1,890$2,299
Rough$838$1,418$1,731
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,507$2,524$3,073
Clean$1,366$2,295$2,796
Average$1,085$1,836$2,242
Rough$803$1,377$1,687
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,601$2,627$3,181
Clean$1,452$2,388$2,895
Average$1,152$1,911$2,321
Rough$853$1,434$1,747
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,576$2,601$3,154
Clean$1,429$2,365$2,870
Average$1,134$1,892$2,301
Rough$839$1,419$1,732
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,507$2,543$3,101
Clean$1,366$2,312$2,822
Average$1,085$1,850$2,262
Rough$803$1,388$1,703
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,621$2,646$3,201
Clean$1,469$2,406$2,912
Average$1,166$1,925$2,335
Rough$863$1,444$1,758
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,554$2,578$3,131
Clean$1,409$2,344$2,848
Average$1,118$1,876$2,284
Rough$828$1,407$1,719
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,639$2,667$3,221
Clean$1,486$2,425$2,931
Average$1,180$1,940$2,350
Rough$873$1,455$1,769
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Suzuki Forenza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,052 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,687 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Forenza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,052 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,687 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Suzuki Forenza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,052 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,687 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Suzuki Forenza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Suzuki Forenza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Suzuki Forenza ranges from $618 to $2,232, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Suzuki Forenza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.