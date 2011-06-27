Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,515
|$2,336
|$2,769
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,128
|$2,524
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,712
|$2,035
|Rough
|$845
|$1,296
|$1,545
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,202
|$1,980
|$2,391
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,803
|$2,180
|Average
|$883
|$1,451
|$1,757
|Rough
|$671
|$1,098
|$1,335
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,305
|$2,200
|$2,674
|Clean
|$1,190
|$2,004
|$2,438
|Average
|$959
|$1,612
|$1,965
|Rough
|$728
|$1,220
|$1,493
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,311
|$2,802
|Clean
|$1,258
|$2,105
|$2,554
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,693
|$2,059
|Rough
|$770
|$1,281
|$1,564
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,252
|$2,146
|$2,619
|Clean
|$1,142
|$1,955
|$2,388
|Average
|$920
|$1,573
|$1,925
|Rough
|$699
|$1,190
|$1,462
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,320
|$2,238
|$2,723
|Clean
|$1,203
|$2,038
|$2,482
|Average
|$970
|$1,640
|$2,001
|Rough
|$736
|$1,241
|$1,520
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$2,292
|$2,766
|Clean
|$1,269
|$2,088
|$2,522
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,679
|$2,033
|Rough
|$776
|$1,271
|$1,544
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,321
|$2,217
|$2,691
|Clean
|$1,204
|$2,020
|$2,453
|Average
|$970
|$1,625
|$1,978
|Rough
|$737
|$1,230
|$1,502
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,276
|$2,702
|Clean
|$1,337
|$2,073
|$2,463
|Average
|$1,078
|$1,668
|$1,985
|Rough
|$819
|$1,262
|$1,508
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,368
|$2,267
|$2,741
|Clean
|$1,247
|$2,065
|$2,499
|Average
|$1,005
|$1,661
|$2,014
|Rough
|$763
|$1,257
|$1,530