2004 Suzuki XL-7 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,515$2,336$2,769
Clean$1,381$2,128$2,524
Average$1,113$1,712$2,035
Rough$845$1,296$1,545
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,202$1,980$2,391
Clean$1,096$1,803$2,180
Average$883$1,451$1,757
Rough$671$1,098$1,335
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,305$2,200$2,674
Clean$1,190$2,004$2,438
Average$959$1,612$1,965
Rough$728$1,220$1,493
2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,380$2,311$2,802
Clean$1,258$2,105$2,554
Average$1,014$1,693$2,059
Rough$770$1,281$1,564
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,252$2,146$2,619
Clean$1,142$1,955$2,388
Average$920$1,573$1,925
Rough$699$1,190$1,462
2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,320$2,238$2,723
Clean$1,203$2,038$2,482
Average$970$1,640$2,001
Rough$736$1,241$1,520
2004 Suzuki XL-7 EX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,392$2,292$2,766
Clean$1,269$2,088$2,522
Average$1,022$1,679$2,033
Rough$776$1,271$1,544
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX III Rwd 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,321$2,217$2,691
Clean$1,204$2,020$2,453
Average$970$1,625$1,978
Rough$737$1,230$1,502
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,467$2,276$2,702
Clean$1,337$2,073$2,463
Average$1,078$1,668$1,985
Rough$819$1,262$1,508
2004 Suzuki XL-7 LX III 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,368$2,267$2,741
Clean$1,247$2,065$2,499
Average$1,005$1,661$2,014
Rough$763$1,257$1,530
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Suzuki XL-7 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,142 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,955 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki XL-7 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,142 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,955 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Suzuki XL-7, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Suzuki XL-7 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,142 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,955 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Suzuki XL-7. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Suzuki XL-7 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Suzuki XL-7 ranges from $699 to $2,619, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Suzuki XL-7 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.