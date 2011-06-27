Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Verona 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,874
|$2,884
|$3,438
|Clean
|$1,686
|$2,599
|$3,098
|Average
|$1,310
|$2,030
|$2,418
|Rough
|$934
|$1,460
|$1,738
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Verona Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,959
|$2,968
|$3,520
|Clean
|$1,762
|$2,675
|$3,172
|Average
|$1,369
|$2,088
|$2,476
|Rough
|$977
|$1,502
|$1,779