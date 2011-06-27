Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,181
|$4,144
|$4,847
|Clean
|$3,026
|$3,936
|$4,590
|Average
|$2,716
|$3,520
|$4,078
|Rough
|$2,406
|$3,103
|$3,566
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,101
|$2,428
|$2,674
|Clean
|$1,999
|$2,306
|$2,533
|Average
|$1,794
|$2,062
|$2,250
|Rough
|$1,589
|$1,818
|$1,967
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD w/Alloys (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,202
|$4,162
|$4,863
|Clean
|$3,046
|$3,953
|$4,606
|Average
|$2,734
|$3,534
|$4,092
|Rough
|$2,422
|$3,116
|$3,578
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,760
|$5,013
|$5,925
|Clean
|$3,577
|$4,761
|$5,612
|Average
|$3,210
|$4,258
|$4,986
|Rough
|$2,844
|$3,754
|$4,359
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,092
|$4,064
|$4,775
|Clean
|$2,941
|$3,860
|$4,522
|Average
|$2,640
|$3,452
|$4,017
|Rough
|$2,339
|$3,043
|$3,513
Estimated values
2011 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,010
|$5,215
|$6,096
|Clean
|$3,815
|$4,953
|$5,773
|Average
|$3,424
|$4,429
|$5,129
|Rough
|$3,033
|$3,905
|$4,485