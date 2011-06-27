Estimated values
1991 Suzuki Samurai JL 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$448
|$1,027
|$1,322
|Clean
|$399
|$915
|$1,182
|Average
|$302
|$692
|$902
|Rough
|$204
|$468
|$622
