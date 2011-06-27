Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Reno EX 4dr Hatchback w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,696
|$2,896
|$3,540
|Clean
|$1,516
|$2,596
|$3,176
|Average
|$1,157
|$1,996
|$2,449
|Rough
|$797
|$1,396
|$1,721
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Reno LX 4dr Hatchback w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,662
|$2,860
|$3,503
|Clean
|$1,486
|$2,564
|$3,143
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,971
|$2,423
|Rough
|$782
|$1,378
|$1,703
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Reno EX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,674
|$2,875
|$3,518
|Clean
|$1,497
|$2,577
|$3,156
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,981
|$2,433
|Rough
|$787
|$1,385
|$1,710
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Reno S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,339
|$2,210
|$2,677
|Clean
|$1,197
|$1,981
|$2,402
|Average
|$914
|$1,523
|$1,851
|Rough
|$630
|$1,065
|$1,301
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Reno S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,452
|$2,578
|$3,181
|Clean
|$1,299
|$2,311
|$2,854
|Average
|$991
|$1,777
|$2,200
|Rough
|$683
|$1,242
|$1,546
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Reno LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,582
|$2,708
|$3,312
|Clean
|$1,414
|$2,428
|$2,972
|Average
|$1,079
|$1,866
|$2,291
|Rough
|$744
|$1,305
|$1,610
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Reno LX 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,594
|$2,781
|$3,418
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,493
|$3,067
|Average
|$1,087
|$1,917
|$2,364
|Rough
|$749
|$1,340
|$1,661
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Reno LX 4dr Hatchback w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,805
|$3,443
|Clean
|$1,444
|$2,515
|$3,089
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,933
|$2,381
|Rough
|$760
|$1,352
|$1,674