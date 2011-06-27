Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,561
|$5,841
|$6,847
|Clean
|$4,369
|$5,587
|$6,532
|Average
|$3,983
|$5,077
|$5,903
|Rough
|$3,598
|$4,568
|$5,274
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,275
|$5,608
|$6,654
|Clean
|$4,095
|$5,364
|$6,349
|Average
|$3,733
|$4,875
|$5,737
|Rough
|$3,372
|$4,386
|$5,125
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,520
|$4,553
|$5,364
|Clean
|$3,371
|$4,354
|$5,118
|Average
|$3,074
|$3,957
|$4,625
|Rough
|$2,776
|$3,560
|$4,132
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Ultimate Adventure 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,693
|$4,706
|$5,503
|Clean
|$3,537
|$4,501
|$5,250
|Average
|$3,225
|$4,090
|$4,745
|Rough
|$2,913
|$3,680
|$4,239
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,389
|$2,729
|$3,003
|Clean
|$2,288
|$2,610
|$2,865
|Average
|$2,086
|$2,372
|$2,589
|Rough
|$1,884
|$2,134
|$2,313
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,620
|$4,642
|$5,445
|Clean
|$3,467
|$4,439
|$5,195
|Average
|$3,161
|$4,034
|$4,695
|Rough
|$2,855
|$3,630
|$4,194
Estimated values
2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara Ultimate Adventure 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,582
|$4,608
|$5,415
|Clean
|$3,430
|$4,407
|$5,166
|Average
|$3,128
|$4,005
|$4,669
|Rough
|$2,825
|$3,603
|$4,171