Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,257
|$24,943
|$25,884
|Clean
|$23,765
|$24,451
|$25,336
|Average
|$22,779
|$23,466
|$24,241
|Rough
|$21,794
|$22,482
|$23,147
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,317
|$27,284
|$28,559
|Clean
|$25,783
|$26,746
|$27,955
|Average
|$24,714
|$25,669
|$26,747
|Rough
|$23,645
|$24,592
|$25,538
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,207
|$25,327
|$26,760
|Clean
|$23,716
|$24,827
|$26,194
|Average
|$22,732
|$23,827
|$25,062
|Rough
|$21,749
|$22,828
|$23,930