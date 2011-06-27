  1. Home
2000 Suzuki Vitara Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Vitara JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$799$1,568$1,964
Clean$715$1,403$1,762
Average$547$1,074$1,358
Rough$380$744$954
2000 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$903$1,691$2,096
Clean$808$1,513$1,880
Average$618$1,158$1,449
Rough$429$803$1,018
2000 Suzuki Vitara JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$843$1,621$2,021
Clean$755$1,451$1,813
Average$578$1,110$1,398
Rough$401$770$982
2000 Suzuki Vitara JLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$929$1,670$2,051
Clean$831$1,495$1,840
Average$636$1,144$1,418
Rough$441$793$996
2000 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$837$1,613$2,012
Clean$749$1,444$1,805
Average$573$1,105$1,391
Rough$397$766$978
2000 Suzuki Vitara JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$848$1,627$2,027
Clean$759$1,456$1,819
Average$581$1,114$1,402
Rough$403$772$985
2000 Suzuki Vitara JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$889$1,671$2,073
Clean$796$1,496$1,860
Average$609$1,145$1,433
Rough$422$794$1,007
2000 Suzuki Vitara JLX 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$878$1,661$2,064
Clean$786$1,487$1,852
Average$601$1,138$1,427
Rough$417$789$1,003
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Suzuki Vitara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Suzuki Vitara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $715 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,403 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Suzuki Vitara ranges from $380 to $1,964, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
