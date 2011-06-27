Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Vitara JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$799
|$1,568
|$1,964
|Clean
|$715
|$1,403
|$1,762
|Average
|$547
|$1,074
|$1,358
|Rough
|$380
|$744
|$954
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Vitara JLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$903
|$1,691
|$2,096
|Clean
|$808
|$1,513
|$1,880
|Average
|$618
|$1,158
|$1,449
|Rough
|$429
|$803
|$1,018
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Vitara JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$843
|$1,621
|$2,021
|Clean
|$755
|$1,451
|$1,813
|Average
|$578
|$1,110
|$1,398
|Rough
|$401
|$770
|$982
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Vitara JLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$929
|$1,670
|$2,051
|Clean
|$831
|$1,495
|$1,840
|Average
|$636
|$1,144
|$1,418
|Rough
|$441
|$793
|$996
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Vitara JLS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$837
|$1,613
|$2,012
|Clean
|$749
|$1,444
|$1,805
|Average
|$573
|$1,105
|$1,391
|Rough
|$397
|$766
|$978
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Vitara JS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$848
|$1,627
|$2,027
|Clean
|$759
|$1,456
|$1,819
|Average
|$581
|$1,114
|$1,402
|Rough
|$403
|$772
|$985
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Vitara JX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$889
|$1,671
|$2,073
|Clean
|$796
|$1,496
|$1,860
|Average
|$609
|$1,145
|$1,433
|Rough
|$422
|$794
|$1,007
Estimated values
2000 Suzuki Vitara JLX 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$878
|$1,661
|$2,064
|Clean
|$786
|$1,487
|$1,852
|Average
|$601
|$1,138
|$1,427
|Rough
|$417
|$789
|$1,003