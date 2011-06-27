Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,645
|$2,570
|$3,069
|Clean
|$1,482
|$2,323
|$2,776
|Average
|$1,157
|$1,829
|$2,190
|Rough
|$832
|$1,334
|$1,604
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,554
|$2,503
|$3,015
|Clean
|$1,400
|$2,262
|$2,727
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,781
|$2,152
|Rough
|$786
|$1,299
|$1,576
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,832
|$2,214
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,655
|$2,003
|Average
|$790
|$1,303
|$1,580
|Rough
|$568
|$951
|$1,157
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,581
|$2,507
|$3,006
|Clean
|$1,425
|$2,265
|$2,719
|Average
|$1,113
|$1,783
|$2,145
|Rough
|$800
|$1,301
|$1,571
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,520
|$2,371
|$2,829
|Clean
|$1,370
|$2,143
|$2,559
|Average
|$1,070
|$1,687
|$2,019
|Rough
|$769
|$1,230
|$1,479
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,455
|$2,490
|$3,047
|Clean
|$1,312
|$2,250
|$2,756
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,771
|$2,174
|Rough
|$737
|$1,292
|$1,592
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,608
|$2,533
|$3,032
|Clean
|$1,449
|$2,289
|$2,742
|Average
|$1,131
|$1,802
|$2,163
|Rough
|$814
|$1,315
|$1,584
Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,620
|$2,546
|$3,044
|Clean
|$1,460
|$2,301
|$2,754
|Average
|$1,140
|$1,811
|$2,173
|Rough
|$820
|$1,321
|$1,591