2006 Suzuki Forenza Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,645$2,570$3,069
Clean$1,482$2,323$2,776
Average$1,157$1,829$2,190
Rough$832$1,334$1,604
2006 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,554$2,503$3,015
Clean$1,400$2,262$2,727
Average$1,093$1,781$2,152
Rough$786$1,299$1,576
2006 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,122$1,832$2,214
Clean$1,012$1,655$2,003
Average$790$1,303$1,580
Rough$568$951$1,157
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,581$2,507$3,006
Clean$1,425$2,265$2,719
Average$1,113$1,783$2,145
Rough$800$1,301$1,571
2006 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,520$2,371$2,829
Clean$1,370$2,143$2,559
Average$1,070$1,687$2,019
Rough$769$1,230$1,479
2006 Suzuki Forenza 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,455$2,490$3,047
Clean$1,312$2,250$2,756
Average$1,024$1,771$2,174
Rough$737$1,292$1,592
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,608$2,533$3,032
Clean$1,449$2,289$2,742
Average$1,131$1,802$2,163
Rough$814$1,315$1,584
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,620$2,546$3,044
Clean$1,460$2,301$2,754
Average$1,140$1,811$2,173
Rough$820$1,321$1,591
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Suzuki Forenza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,655 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Forenza is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,655 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Suzuki Forenza, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Suzuki Forenza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,655 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Suzuki Forenza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Suzuki Forenza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Suzuki Forenza ranges from $568 to $2,214, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Suzuki Forenza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.